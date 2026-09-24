“I Thought It Was Dementia...” Older Adults Warned About “Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 70s, identified as Mr. A, recently visited a hospital at his family’s urging after noticing that his memory was not as sharp as before and that he was walking more slowly. Initially, these changes were thought to be signs of normal aging or early dementia. However, a brain MRI revealed enlarged ventricles, and a subsequent neurosurgical evaluation led to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a form of hydrocephalus.

A clear fluid called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounds the brain and spinal cord. It cushions the brain and spinal cord against external impact and plays an important role in maintaining the central nervous system’s homeostasis as it circulates around them.

CSF is continuously produced, circulated and reabsorbed. Hydrocephalus occurs when an abnormality in this process causes CSF to accumulate abnormally and the brain’s ventricles to enlarge.

Hydrocephalus can be classified into several types depending on its cause and whether CSF circulation is impaired. NPH is a form of adult hydrocephalus that occurs mainly in older adults. It involves enlarged ventricles and may cause gait disturbances, cognitive decline and urinary dysfunction. NPH is broadly divided into idiopathic NPH, for which no specific cause is identified, and secondary NPH, which develops after an underlying disease or injury such as a cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis or head trauma.

The main symptoms of NPH include gait disturbances, cognitive decline and urinary dysfunction. When walking, a person’s stride may become narrower, with shuffling steps or difficulty maintaining balance. Concentration and memory may also decline, while responses may become slower. Urinary urgency and frequent urination can occur and may progress to urinary incontinence. These symptoms do not appear in the same way in every patient; some may experience only one or two symptoms, while others may have several at once.

NPH is diagnosed by combining the results of several evaluations. These include reviewing the patient’s symptoms and medical history, conducting a neurological examination, and using imaging tests such as brain CT or MRI to check for ventricular enlargement and structural changes in the brain. When necessary, doctors may perform a lumbar puncture, drain a certain amount of CSF and assess whether the symptoms improve. Depending on the diagnosis and the patient’s condition, surgery to divert CSF may be considered.

Choi Jae Hyeok, a neurosurgeon at Daedong Hospital’s Cerebrovascular Center, said, "Hydrocephalus may be somewhat unfamiliar to the general public, but as the population ages, it is also important to pay attention to NPH in adults."

He added, "Because symptoms such as gait disturbances, cognitive decline and urinary dysfunction can be mistaken for age-related changes or other neurological diseases, an accurate diagnosis is necessary rather than relying on the symptoms alone. If your walking becomes slower, your stride narrows, or you begin to walk with a shuffling gait, it is important to identify the cause through an evaluation by a specialist rather than dismissing these changes as a normal part of aging."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Neurosurgeon Choi Jae Hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.