"She Touched My Butt": Woman Who Grabbed 4-Year-Old Boy Threatens Lawsuit... Unexpected Scene on CCTV

Photo credit: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Controversy has erupted in China over physical contact between a four-year-old boy and an adult woman at a restaurant.

The woman protested that the boy had touched her butt, but CCTV footage from the restaurant that was later released reportedly showed his hand touching the woman's body as he lost his balance while running through a narrow passageway.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Jinan Times, a woman identified as A grabbed and harshly scolded a four-year-old boy after physical contact occurred at a restaurant in Changsha City, Hunan Province, recently.

A claimed that the boy had touched her butt. His parents reportedly apologized to A immediately and compensated her for the related medical expenses.

However, after CCTV footage from the restaurant was released, a different interpretation of what happened emerged.

The footage reportedly showed the boy losing his balance in a narrow space while running through the restaurant. His hand then touched A's body. The contact was said to have been accidental, occurring as the boy changed direction while running, rather than an intentional act of touching an adult's body.

Nevertheless, A reportedly said that an apology from the boy's parents and compensation for her medical expenses were not enough. She demanded a written apology as well as a video recording of the apology.

The relevant authorities attempted mediation three times, but no agreement was reached. A was ultimately reported to have said that she would file a lawsuit against the four-year-old boy and his parents.

As news of the incident spread online, Chinese netizens debated how the sudden physical contact should be viewed.

Some argued that an apparently unintentional act should not be exaggerated into a gender conflict or sexual issue, especially since the other person involved was a four-year-old child. Others countered that the concerns of someone who felt uncomfortable because of the physical contact should also be respected.

Experts emphasized that people may raise an objection if they feel uncomfortable with physical contact in a public place, but that it is also important to objectively establish whether the contact was intentional and examine the circumstances at the time. They added that incidents involving children should be assessed in light of their age and the context of their actions, rather than being compared directly with adult behavior under the same standards.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.