APR Launches KCON LA 2026 X Photogray Limited-Edition Photo Frames

Photogray, APR's instant photo booth brand led by CEO Byunghoon Kim, is targeting the global K-pop fandom with collaborative frames featuring artists who participated in KCON LA 2026.

APR announced on the 23rd that it had launched limited-edition photo frames in collaboration with KCON LA 2026. The frames will be available through the end of October at all Photogray stores worldwide, including locations in Korea, Japan, the United States and China.

KCON LA 2026 is a global K-festival organized by CJ ENM since 2012. It is a comprehensive cultural platform that showcases the K-lifestyle, encompassing K-pop, K-beauty, K-food and K-content. Held in Los Angeles last August, KCON LA 2026 attracted more than 140,000 spectators over three days and concluded successfully.

APR planned the KCON LA 2026 X Photogray collaboration to carry on the excitement from the event. The partnership's main goals are to offer K-pop fans a new experience through photo frames created with some of the participating artists and to promote Korea's instant photo booth culture around the world.

Seven artist acts that participated in KCON LA 2026 took part in producing the photo frames: ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), izna, JO1, KickFlip, KO1KEYZ, MODYSSEY and ZEROBASEONE. With a total of 52 concepts and frames, the collection gives fans an experience that feels like taking photos with the artists.

APR also prepared various events to mark the collaboration. Customers who take photos using the frames and submit proof of participation will be entered into a raffle to win autographed copies from the artists. A pop-up store will also be held in Harajuku to promote the launch of the collaboration photo frames in Japan.

An APR representative said, "The meeting between Photogray and KCON LA 2026 is a special opportunity to introduce overseas consumers to K-lifestyle trends beyond K-pop." The representative added, "We will continue to promote photo booth culture through collaborations with various artists and intellectual properties, while continuously expanding our touchpoints with global consumers." Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.