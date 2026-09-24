XEXYMIX Proposes Winter Running Looks with Go Youn Jung and DEX, Unveils 'RX Air Light Padded Jumper'

XEXYMIX (CEO Soo Yeon Lee) announced on the 23rd that it would unveil the 'RX Air Light Padded Jumper' for winter running through its 2026 FW 'MADE TO MOVE' campaign featuring models Go Youn Jung and DEX.

The campaign highlights movement that does not stop even during the colder months, expressed through the distinct energies of Go Youn Jung and DEX.

Go Youn Jung portrays a light, active running style through images of her running and fluid movements. DEX captures a more challenging mood with an intense gaze, dynamic poses and visuals evoking winter outdoor activities.

The campaign visually conveys the message of 'MADE TO MOVE' by depicting runners who continue moving despite seasonal changes through the models' distinct movements and energies.

Beginning with DEX's 26FW campaign, XEXYMIX connected the campaigns featuring Go Youn Jung and DEX into a single flow through the 'RX Air Light Padded Jumper.' The company will continue the seasonal campaign by sequentially releasing Go Youn Jung's 26FW campaign photos and videos. The two campaigns, developed separately for each model, are naturally connected through a single outerwear piece.

The 'RX Air Light Padded Jumper' is a lightweight outerwear piece designed for running and outdoor activities in fall and winter. It comes in separate fits designed for men's and women's body types. The men's and women's versions have different item numbers and fits but share the same design concept, allowing Go Youn Jung and DEX to express RX's winter running looks in their own styles.

XEXYMIX continues to expand its product lineup for different seasons and exercise environments, centered on its specialized running line, 'RX.' The 26FW campaign photos and videos featuring Go Youn Jung will also be released sequentially later this month.

An XEXYMIX representative said, "In the 26FW campaign, Go Youn Jung and DEX are showcasing different athleisure styles through their respective fits and movements." The representative added, "This time, the two models expressed one outerwear piece in their own ways to convey more intuitively the movement that continues even during the colder months and the message of 'MADE TO MOVE.'"

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.