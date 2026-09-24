Patagonia Launches Nano-Air® Light Midlayer

PHOTO CREDIT: c Mikey Schaefer

Patagonia Korea, an eco-conscious global outdoor sports brand, is launching the Nano-Air® Light midlayer, designed to provide an improved balance of warmth and breathability.

The Nano-Air® Light brings together Patagonia’s Active Insulation technology in a product designed to be worn continuously during activity, going beyond simple warmth. Since launching the original Nano-Air in 2014, Patagonia has continued to advance its Active Insulation technology by using FullRange® insulation as a core component. FullRange® is designed to retain necessary warmth while allowing excess heat and moisture generated during activity to escape easily, with excellent breathability and stretch. The Nano-Air® Light also features a Body Mapping design that varies the amount of insulation according to the heat-generation characteristics of different areas of the body. It uses 40g of insulation in the torso and 20g in the armpits, where more heat is generated, to support more efficient temperature regulation.

The Nano-Air® Light also reflects Patagonia’s product-manufacturing philosophy of reducing environmental impact. The shell and lining are made from 100% recycled polyester ripstop fabric, while the FullRange® insulation is also made from 100% recycled polyester. A PFAS-free durable water-repellent (DWR) finish helps protect against light rain and moisture encountered during outdoor activities. The product also uses bluesign®-certified fabrics, produced under strict standards for managing and verifying the chemicals and materials used in manufacturing, taking into account their impact on the environment, workers and consumers.

The Nano-Air® Light is available in three styles—jacket, hoodie and vest—so users can choose the option that best suits a range of mountain activities, including alpine climbing, trail running, hiking and backpacking. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.