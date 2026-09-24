"Bridging the Virtual and the Real": Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences Offers Next-Generation Modern Luxury to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences will launch a variety of campaigns on September 30 to mark the fifth anniversary of its opening.

The concept of this fifth-anniversary campaign, "COLLECTIVE," represents the completion of a single collection encompassing the hotel's journey with culture, art, gastronomy and its guests. From a distinctive popup bridging the virtual and real worlds to an interactive media art exhibition, Sofitel Seoul will combine cutting-edge AI technology with culture and art to offer innovative and immersive spatial experiences.

▲ Popup Bridging the Virtual and Real Worlds <The Secret Check-in>

From September 30 to October 5, Sofitel Seoul will present "The Secret Check-in," a popup at the sixth floor of The Hyundai Seoul that recreates a virtual hotel using AI, VR and XR technologies.

Although hotels have previously offered VR tours introducing their rooms through online channels, creating a virtual hotel in the form of a popup store is the first such attempt in South Korea's hotel industry.

The popup was created in collaboration with SixDofamine, a studio known for its original AI and VR technology, and Hyundai Department Store. Together, they have recreated Sofitel Seoul's major spaces in three dimensions within a virtual world. Visitors will first take a space-matching test through Hyundai Department Store's AI shopping assistant "heydi," then undertake a mission to find a hidden croissant in the virtual Sofitel Seoul created by SixDofamine.

After completing the mission, visitors can enjoy either a Sofitel Seoul dessert or Nespresso coffee. In addition, a lucky draw at the venue will offer a range of prizes, including room stays, vouchers for the French weekend buffet Le Bon Marche and afternoon tea sets.

▲ Responsive Media Art <Garden of Light>

From October 1 to 29, the first-floor welcome lobby, one of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences' most popular photo spots, will feature "Garden of Light," a responsive media art installation created in collaboration with PEAK, a studio that presents media art using AI interactive technology.

The exhibition is a responsive media art installation in which French botanical illustrations and traditional Korean bird-and-flower paintings come together as a single garden. Powered by PEAK's interactive technology, it creates a real-time spectacle in which flower buds bloom and birds and butterflies come to life in response to visitors' gestures and movements, offering an unusual experience in which guests complete the artwork.

The artwork incorporates various elements, from peonies and tree peonies featured in Joseon royal court paintings to irises, the source of the French royal emblem, as well as fairy pittas and butterflies. The fifth-anniversary popup and media art exhibition at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences are being held with support from the Korea Arts Management Service's Art Korea Lab under the "2026 Art Korea Lab AI+Technology Convergence Open Innovation Project."

▲ Signature Cocktails and F&B Events Featuring Jamsil's Heritage

A variety of culinary promotions will also be held to celebrate the fifth anniversary. Latitude32, the hotel's rooftop bar on the top floor, will present a fifth-anniversary signature cocktail inspired by Jamsil's local heritage, where silkworms fed on mulberry leaves were once used to produce silk for the royal court. Mulberries are combined with Sauvignon Blanc, jasmine and refreshing citrus in a spritz topped with cheese espuma, creating a smooth and deep flavor.

MIO, a modern Japanese gastronomy venue, will host a four-hands dinner in collaboration with the Michelin one-star restaurant Tenoshima. Chic bistro Fait Maison has enhanced its four-hands lunch and dinner by adding a pairing with Pommery, a traditional French champagne, alongside new executive chef Guillaume Comparat and chef Hugo Bourny, who previously served as executive chef at the French Michelin restaurant Lucas Carton.

Meanwhile, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences will hold a customer appreciation event throughout October for hotel guests and F&B customers to mark its fifth anniversary. Guests who book rooms through the hotel's official channels can enter a drawing to win a Luxury Lake room stay. F&B guests who follow the hotel's Instagram and KakaoTalk channels can also enter a drawing to win a voucher for a meal for two at the French weekend buffet Le Bon Marche.

Vincent Gernigon, general manager of Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences, said, "From the fifth-anniversary popup to the media art exhibition, we wanted to combine cutting-edge AI technology with the brand to offer a differentiated modern luxury experience." He added, "We hope you enjoy a unique sense of romance and inspiration at Sofitel Seoul, where the virtual and real worlds, as well as French and Korean cultures, come together." Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.