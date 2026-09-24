"What if You Suddenly Fall Ill During the Holiday?" Emergency Response Tips Worth Knowing

119 ambulance crews on standby at the emergency medical center of Uijeongbu Eulji Medical Center, Eulji University.

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter] During the Chuseok holiday break, people may face various emergencies after eating more food than usual, preparing meals, or engaging in activities in unfamiliar surroundings.

In the kitchen, people can suffer burns from hot oil while making Korean pancakes, while others may trip and fall during travel.

Yang Hee-beom, a professor of emergency medicine at Uijeongbu Eulji Medical Center, Eulji University, said, "During the holiday, people eat and engage in more activities than usual, and unexpected accidents can occur during long-distance travel or cooking." He added, "When an emergency occurs, first check the patient's condition and promptly call the 119 emergency number for help if necessary."

◇ Abdominal pain after overeating during the holiday: Seek medical care if symptoms are severe

Overeating or consuming greasy foods during the holiday can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. People should also watch out for food poisoning caused by spoiled food.

If symptoms are mild, avoid overeating and greasy foods, drink small amounts of water frequently, and monitor your condition. However, medical attention is necessary if vomiting continues to the point that even drinking water is difficult, or if severe abdominal pain, a high fever, bloody stool or signs of dehydration such as decreased urine output occur.

◇ Burns from hot oil: Cool the affected area under running water

People should also be careful about burns from hot oil or soup while preparing holiday meals.

If you suffer a burn, the first step is to cool it thoroughly under cool running water. Avoid folk remedies such as applying ice directly or putting soybean paste or toothpaste on the burn. Do not break blisters. It is advisable to seek medical care if the burn covers a large area or affects the face, hands, feet or joints.

◇ Head impact after a fall: Watch for unusual symptoms

People may also slip and fall while cleaning the house or moving around. Older adults in particular need to take care, as falls can cause fractures or head injuries.

Seek medical attention immediately if severe pain or difficulty moving occurs after a fall, or if severe headaches, repeated vomiting, changes in consciousness or dizziness develop after hitting your head. If the pain is severe or there is an alteration in consciousness, avoid moving the person unnecessarily.

◇ After a traffic accident: Check your condition carefully

Traffic accidents are also more likely during the Chuseok holiday break because many people travel long distances. If an accident occurs, first check that the surrounding area is safe and call the 119 emergency number for help.

If the patient can move independently, take them to a location where they can avoid a secondary accident. However, if a neck or back injury is suspected, do not move the patient without proper guidance unless there is an immediate danger, such as a fire. Follow the instructions of the 119 ambulance crews.

Even when there are no major visible wounds, the impact of an accident can cause injuries to the head, neck or spine. If the patient has reduced consciousness, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, persistent pain or abnormal sensations in the arms or legs, they should be evaluated immediately at an emergency medical facility.

Professor Yang Hee-beom said, "In an emergency, first check the patient's consciousness, breathing and whether there is severe bleeding. If you determine that the situation is critical, call the 119 emergency number immediately." He added, "It is also helpful to identify the nearest emergency medical facility in advance in preparation for the holiday break."

He continued, "I hope everyone has a healthy and safe holiday by taking care to avoid burns while cooking, watching out for slippery floors and stairs if you are older, and getting enough rest and driving safely during long-distance trips."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yang Hee-beom

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.