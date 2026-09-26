"Dementia Is Nothing to Hide"—Beyond Symptom Relief, Treatment Can Slow Disease Progression

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] September 21 is Dementia Awareness Day. The day was designated to raise awareness of dementia and highlight the importance of prevention and early management. The treatment landscape has recently undergone major changes with the introduction of new therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD), the leading cause of dementia. These treatments can slow the progression of the disease by removing amyloid-beta proteins from the brain. However, because they are limited to patients with early AD, including those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia, the importance of early diagnosis has also grown. With guidance from Professor Hak-young Rhee of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we examine the early signs of dementia, its diagnosis and the latest treatment options.

◇How Do Forgetfulness and Early Dementia Differ?

As people age and find themselves forgetting things more often, they may worry whether it is ordinary forgetfulness or an early sign of dementia. In general, people with ordinary forgetfulness can recall what they had forgotten when given a hint. In early dementia, however, the memory itself may never have been formed, so the person may be unable to recall it even with a hint.

Pathological cognitive impairment can involve more than memory problems. People may frequently confuse dates and days of the week, lose their way on familiar routes or forget how to use devices they have routinely operated. Personality changes, such as increased suspicion or irritability and excessive apathy, may also occur. If these cognitive changes gradually worsen for more than six months, it is advisable to consult a specialist. However, similar symptoms can result from other treatable conditions, making an accurate diagnosis essential.

◇Diagnosing Dementia, From Cognitive Assessments to Tests for the Underlying Cause

Early diagnosis of dementia generally involves three stages. First, neuropsychological testing systematically evaluates various cognitive functions, including memory, language, attention and concentration, and judgment, in response to reported cognitive changes. Doctors do not simply look at the score; by analyzing the pattern of results, they can identify clues that help distinguish causes such as AD and vascular dementia.

If neuropsychological testing confirms objective cognitive impairment, brain MRI and blood tests are conducted in the second stage to identify the underlying disease. Brain MRI is used to check for conditions in the brain that may cause dementia, while blood tests assess medical factors—including hormonal, nutritional and infectious conditions—that may affect cognitive function.

◇Researching AD Diagnostic Methods, From PET to Blood Tests

If AD is suspected after tests to identify the underlying cause, tests for abnormal proteins in the brain, such as positron emission tomography (PET), may be performed as the third step. There are many types of neurodegenerative brain disease in which abnormal proteins gradually accumulate, causing cognitive or motor functions to decline. Among them, AD is the most common cause of cognitive decline. Because abnormal amyloid proteins begin accumulating in the brain as early as 20 years before symptoms appear, an amyloid PET scan can determine whether the disease is present even before dementia symptoms develop.

Although they are not yet used in clinical practice, blood-based screening methods for AD have recently attracted attention. Research is under way to screen for AD through blood tests using several candidate proteins, including p-tau217, p-tau181 and p-tau231. If blood tests can eventually detect abnormal proteins in the brain or predict disease progression, they could make testing far more accessible than costly PET scans. Commercialization of some tests has already begun in the United States, and several hospitals in South Korea are using them for research purposes. However, widespread adoption will require standardized testing, insurance coverage criteria and an established system for follow-up care.

◇AD Treatments That Slow Disease Progression, Beyond Relieving Symptoms

As diagnostic methods for AD have advanced, treatment has also changed significantly in recent years. Oral dementia medications used to date help the brain function more efficiently and can relieve symptoms, but they do not stop the progression of AD itself. New therapies that slow the disease's progression have recently been introduced.

Lecanemab, one of these drugs, is an antibody therapy that removes amyloid-beta proteins—the substances that cause AD—from the brain. Unlike oral medications, it is administered through an intravenous infusion once every two weeks, and the treatment period is 18 months. Clinical trials found that it slowed disease progression by 27%. Considering patients' long-term prognosis after treatment, the benefit is expected to be even greater.

Drugs such as lecanemab that slow disease progression are called disease-modifying therapies.

Professor Hak-young Rhee explained, "For chronic diseases such as dementia, which progress over years or decades, the key treatment goal is not a cure but making the condition 'less bad.' Slowing disease progression can extend the period during which patients are able to maintain their daily lives independently, and that is what makes these treatments meaningful."

◇Lecanemab Treatment Is Intended for Patients With Early AD

However, lecanemab, a disease-modifying therapy, is not suitable for patients with dementia at every stage. It can be used only when amyloid proteins have been confirmed to have accumulated in the brain, and its use is further limited to the early stages of AD, such as mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. In other words, patients with advanced dementia are not appropriate candidates, making early diagnosis essential for treatment.

The risk of drug-related bleeding must also be assessed before administering antibody therapies for AD, such as lecanemab. During treatment, temporary brain swelling or microbleeds may occur as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), so regular MRI monitoring may be necessary. Patients taking anticoagulants or those with certain genotypes face a higher risk of ARIA and require careful consideration before treatment. Although several limitations remain, the emergence of a new treatment option for AD is significant.

◇Dementia Prevention: Brain Health Management Is Important From Your 40s

Managing brain health from one's 40s is important for preventing dementia. It is advisable to engage in 150–200 minutes of regular aerobic exercise each week, such as walking, swimming or cycling, and to maintain social interactions by talking with others or learning new things. Managing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol, as well as getting sufficient sleep, is also important. Sleep quality is particularly important because waste products such as amyloid proteins are cleared from the brain during sleep.

Professor Hak-young Rhee emphasized, "Dementia is not a disease to hide. If you or a family member notices problems with memory, it is advisable to visit a hospital and consult a specialist. Because the earlier it is detected, the wider the range of treatment options that can be used, seeking medical care promptly is important."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hak-young Rhee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.