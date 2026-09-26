My Vision Is Hazy—Is It Presbyopia or Cataracts? Eye Changes to Know as You Age

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "They say my vision is fine, but my eyes feel strangely hazy."

Although an ophthalmic examination shows no particular abnormality, many people clearly feel that their vision is more uncomfortable and less sharp than it used to be.

In such cases, many people wonder, "If the examination was normal, why do my eyes feel so uncomfortable?"

In fact, the expression 'hazy vision' does not refer to a single disease. Various causes—including the natural aging of the eyes, presbyopia, cataracts and glaucoma—can feel like the same symptom.

Together with Professor Lee Kyung-min of the Department of Ophthalmology at Seoul Metropolitan Government Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, we examined the causes of 'hazy vision' and how to understand and manage presbyopia, cataracts and glaucoma.

◇ The Many Meanings Behind the Phrase 'Hazy Vision'

"Are you having trouble seeing?"

When doctors ask this question in the examination room, many people surprisingly answer, "No, I can see pretty well. But my vision feels hazy."

They feel discomfort even though their visual acuity is normal. In fact, 'hazy' is a highly subjective description. Much like saying that one's stomach feels queasy, one's head feels foggy or one's memory is not what it used to be, it is a general expression that encompasses various forms of eye discomfort.

This is also why patients may feel uncomfortable even when no particular abnormality is found during an examination. It is often not because medical professionals fail to understand the symptoms, but because the symptoms are difficult to explain or treat with modern medicine, or reflect changes that occur during the natural aging process.

Therefore, saying that the eyes are 'normal' does not necessarily mean that there is no discomfort. Rather, it generally means that no condition has been found that can be confirmed or clearly resolved through current testing and treatment.

◇ The Eyes Also 'Wear Out' With Age

Every organ in the body gradually loses some of its function over time. The eyes are no exception.

In fact, because the eyes are among the most intricate organs in the body, they are relatively quick to show the effects of aging. The eyes are often compared to a camera. They must focus precisely on both distant and nearby objects, while also adjusting the amount of light appropriately in bright and dark environments.

Because the eyes perform such complex functions, their ability to focus, distinguish light and maintain sharpness gradually declines over time.

The 'hazy' feeling experienced by many people may also reflect this natural aging of the eyes.

◇ Good Visual Acuity Does Not Mean All Eye Functions Are Intact

Ophthalmologists measure visual acuity first. However, a visual acuity test evaluates only part of the eye's function.

What we commonly call visual acuity is a test of how small a piece of text a person can distinguish in an environment with very high contrast, such as black letters on a white background.

In everyday life, however, people much more often need to distinguish objects when the contrast is not that clear. In situations such as rainy weather, foggy roads, dim indoor spaces, stairs or nighttime driving, contrast sensitivity becomes more important.

As a result, some people may have normal visual acuity of 1.0 or higher yet feel that things are "not as sharp as they used to be" or "look blurry." In other words, visual acuity may be normal while reduced contrast sensitivity causes discomfort in daily life.

◇ Presbyopia Is a Natural Aging Process

After the age of 40, most people gradually find it more difficult to read small print up close. This is presbyopia.

Presbyopia is thought to occur because the lens and the zonules that support it lose elasticity, while the function of the ciliary muscle declines, reducing the eye's ability to accommodate and focus on nearby objects. However, the exact mechanism behind presbyopia has not yet been fully established.

Unfortunately, no one can avoid this change. For that reason, it is appropriate to view presbyopia as a normal part of aging rather than a disease.

There are claims online that eye exercises can prevent or treat presbyopia, but there is currently insufficient medical evidence to support them. In particular, accommodation involves involuntary muscles that cannot be moved at will, making it difficult to strengthen their function through repeated training in the same way as ordinary muscle exercises. Therefore, there is not enough evidence to recommend eye exercises as a way to prevent or treat presbyopia.

◇ Cataracts Are a Condition in Which the Lens Becomes Cloudy

Unlike presbyopia, cataracts are a condition that requires treatment. The lens inside the eye should normally be transparent, but it gradually becomes cloudy with age.

Like condensation forming on a clean car windshield, the clouding prevents light from passing through properly. As a result, vision becomes blurred, glare may worsen in bright places, and colors may appear washed out.

Many people ask, "Can't medication make it better?" However, there is currently no drug that can make a clouded lens transparent again. If cataracts have progressed to the point that they interfere with daily life, the most effective treatment is surgery to remove the cloudy lens and insert an artificial intraocular lens.

◇ Premium Intraocular Lenses Are Not the Right Choice for Everyone

Recently, many people have opted for astigmatism-correcting intraocular lenses or multifocal and extended-depth-of-focus lenses along with cataract surgery. These lenses may help reduce dependence on glasses, but they do not guarantee perfect results for everyone.

Multifocal intraocular lenses, in particular, are designed to allow vision at near distances, but they divide light among multiple focal points. This can cause nighttime halos or glare.

Therefore, rather than expecting to "restore perfect vision like that of someone in their 20s," it is important to make a choice after thoroughly discussing one's lifestyle and expectations with a medical professional.

◇ Glaucoma Is a Disease That Damages the Optic Nerve

Glaucoma is an entirely different disease from cataracts. Using a camera as an analogy, cataracts are like a cloudy lens, while glaucoma is a condition in which the optic nerve—the cable that transmits images taken by the camera to a computer—becomes damaged.

When the optic nerve is damaged, the peripheral field of vision gradually narrows first. The problem is that it can be difficult to notice in the early stages. Less visible areas appear in scattered spots among areas that remain clear, and the brain may fill in the missing information to construct an image. As a result, patients often do not notice anything wrong themselves.

Because glaucoma often causes no noticeable symptoms, it is not uncommon for the disease to be discovered only after it has progressed considerably if a person does not undergo regular checkups.

Once damaged, the optic nerve cannot regenerate. Therefore, the goal of glaucoma treatment is not to restore the damaged nerve but to slow the disease's progression as much as possible so that it does not worsen further.

◇ Glaucoma Can Develop Even When Intraocular Pressure Is Normal

Many people are surprised and ask, "Can it be glaucoma if my eye pressure is normal?" However, in South Korea, normal-tension glaucoma, which develops despite intraocular pressure being within the normal range, is actually more common.

Glaucoma is not determined by intraocular pressure alone. Multiple factors, including the structural characteristics of the optic nerve and blood flow, work together, and the optic nerve can be damaged even when intraocular pressure is normal.

Nevertheless, sufficient evidence has accumulated from studies to show that treatment to lower intraocular pressure can help slow the progression of glaucoma, even when the pressure is within the normal range.

◇ Lifestyle Habits Are Ultimately Important for Eye Health

There is no way to completely prevent the eyes from aging. However, regular ophthalmic examinations and healthy lifestyle habits can help maintain eye health for longer.

Smoking is harmful to both cataract development and optic nerve health, and it is best to avoid excessive drinking. Regular exercise is beneficial, but people with glaucoma should be cautious about activities that can raise intraocular pressure, such as keeping the head down for long periods or doing handstands.

When using glaucoma eye drops, it is particularly important to apply them consistently at the prescribed times. After washing your hands thoroughly, gently pull down the lower eyelid and place the drops in the conjunctival sac for safer and more effective use.

Professor Lee Kyung-min of the Department of Ophthalmology at Seoul Metropolitan Government Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center emphasized that the symptom of 'hazy vision' does not simply mean that a person is getting older.

Professor Lee Kyung-min said, "It may be a natural part of aging, but it may also be a sign of a condition that requires management and treatment, such as presbyopia, cataracts or glaucoma. Most importantly, rather than judging the symptoms on your own, you should accurately check the current condition of your eyes through regular ophthalmic examinations."

The professor also advised, "Some parts of the eyes are difficult to restore once they have been damaged. However, if problems are detected and managed at the right time, it is entirely possible to maintain good vision for longer. It is important to pay attention to the small signals your eyes are sending so that the 'slight hazy discomfort' you feel now does not develop into a bigger problem."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Kyung-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.