Worried About Suddenly Gaining Weight After the Holidays? Here's How to Lose It

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Interest is growing in the so-called “rapid-gain, rapid-loss” diet, which involves quickly shedding weight gained during the holiday break. Although this approach may seem more effective for weight loss, experts recommend moderately reducing total calorie intake and maintaining the change consistently rather than drastically restricting specific nutrients.

Professor Yoo In-seon of the Department of Family Medicine at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital explained, "Fasting or drastically cutting carbohydrates may cause weight to drop quickly during the first few days, but much of that loss comes from reduced glycogen and water, not an equivalent reduction in body fat." She added, "It can actually intensify hunger after the diet and lead to overeating, while causing dizziness, headaches, fatigue and constipation." Repeating this eating pattern can also reduce muscle mass because of inadequate protein and essential nutrient intake. Excessively rapid weight loss may increase the risk of gallstones.

After the holidays, it is better to return to your usual eating and daily routine with the next meal rather than starve yourself. Reducing meal portions, snacks, alcohol and sugary drinks by about 500 kcal per day can lead to an expected weight loss of approximately 0.5 kg per week. More than 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week and strength training at least twice a week may also help.

Professor Yoo advised, "A single holiday meal does not determine your health. However, if the holiday's eating and activity patterns continue for several weeks, temporary weight gain can turn into actual body-fat gain. Therefore, quickly returning to your normal routine is more important than pursuing an overly hasty diet."

Does a sudden increase in weight mean that you can immediately start medication? Professor Yoo said, "It is not appropriate to start obesity medication based solely on weight gained over a few days after the holidays." She continued, "Obesity medications used in South Korea are approved for weight management in adults who meet certain criteria, and the standard approach is to combine them with dietary changes and exercise."

Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which are approved for use in South Korea, are prescribed to adults with a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher, or a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or higher along with weight-related comorbidities such as hypertension, dyslipidemia or type 2 diabetes. Importantly, these medications are intended for long-term obesity treatment, not short-term weight loss.

Professor Yoo added, "If weight gain persists, or if recurrent binge eating or severe dietary restriction continues, it is advisable not to try to resolve the problem alone. Instead, visit a department of family medicine or another appropriate medical department for an evaluation of your weight, comorbidities and eating behaviors."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoo In-seon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.