"Cancer at a Young Age Linked to Declining Diet Quality as Survivors Age"

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that cancer survivors generally have a better diet quality than the general population, but those diagnosed with cancer at a young age experience a decline in diet quality as they grow older.

A research team led by Baek Su-a, professor of family medicine at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, and Bae Woo-kyung, professor of family medicine at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, analyzed data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) conducted from 2019 to 2021. The study included 8,706 adults aged 30 or older—641 cancer survivors and 8,065 people from the general population. Using the Diet Quality Index, an internationally recognized standard for assessing diet quality, the researchers compared the diets of cancer survivors and the general population. They also divided the survivors into groups diagnosed before age 50 and at age 50 or older to analyze changes according to their current age.

The results showed that cancer survivors had an average international diet quality score of 69.1, which was 3 points higher than the 66.1 recorded by the general population. However, a different pattern emerged among survivors diagnosed with cancer before age 50, depending on their current age. Those younger than 65 had a diet quality score 3 points higher than that of the general population, while those aged 65 or older had a score 3.2 points lower.

By contrast, survivors diagnosed with cancer at age 50 or older had diet quality scores 3.76 points higher than those of the general population across all age groups, regardless of their current age.

Baek Su-a, professor of family medicine at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, said, "This study shows that patients diagnosed with cancer at a younger age need continued attention and support to help them maintain healthy eating habits as time passes. Because cancer survivors face higher risks than the general population of developing chronic diseases, including second primary cancers, they need personalized nutritional counseling and regular dietary assessments that take into account their age at diagnosis and length of survival."

Meanwhile, the paper by Baek Su-a and Bae Woo-kyung, titled "Changes in Diet Quality Among Cancer Survivors According to Age at Cancer Diagnosis: An Analysis Using the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey," was recently published in the international journal Nutrients.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Baek Su-a, professor of family medicine at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital (left), and Bae Woo-kyung, professor of family medicine at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.