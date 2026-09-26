"They say not to use it during pregnancy..." Mounjaro prescribed to pregnant women in 325 cases

Data source: Office of Rep. Baek Jong-heon (Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service [HIRA] and Ministry of Food and Drug Safety [MFDS])

[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho] Mounjaro, which sparked an "obesity-treatment drug craze," was found to have been prescribed more than 300 times to pregnant women in just about a year since its launch in South Korea. The drug's approved labeling by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety states that its use should be discontinued during pregnancy, raising concerns about its safety. It was also found to have been prescribed more than 100 times to children under 13, for whom its safety and efficacy have not been established.

According to Drug Utilization Review (DUR) service data submitted to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) by Rep. Baek Jong-heon of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly (People Power Party), 325 prescriptions for Mounjaro were recorded for pregnant women during the year from August 2025, when Mounjaro was launched in South Korea, through July 2026.

The active ingredient in Mounjaro is tirzepatide. The Mounjaro approval information published in the MFDS Integrated Drug Information System states that the drug must not be used during pregnancy. It also instructs patients to discontinue treatment if they are planning to become pregnant or become pregnant.

However, actual prescription records showed that Mounjaro had been prescribed to pregnant women more than 300 times.

However, it has not been confirmed whether these prescriptions led to actual administration.

Similar circumstances were found among children.

During the same period, Mounjaro was prescribed 110 times to children younger than 13. Mounjaro is a drug whose safety and efficacy have not been established in pediatric patients.

Because children may respond to drugs differently from adults and may require different dosages, calls have been made to verify the specific purposes and circumstances of these prescriptions and whether the prescriptions outside the approved scope were properly managed.

The number of prescriptions was much higher among older adults.

From August 2025 through July 2026, Mounjaro was prescribed 36,135 times to patients aged 65 and older. Prescriptions for older adults also showed a month-by-month upward trend.

Being an older adult alone does not preclude the use of Mounjaro. However, the MFDS-approved labeling states that greater sensitivity in some older patients cannot be ruled out in clinical trials. It also notes that treatment experience in patients aged 85 and older is very limited, making careful prescribing and monitoring necessary for older patients.

There were also a substantial number of adverse-event reports involving Mounjaro.

According to data submitted by the MFDS to Rep. Baek Jong-heon, a total of 1,261 adverse events were reported to the Korea Institute of Drug Safety & Risk Management (KIDS) during the 11 months from August 2025, when Mounjaro was launched in South Korea, through June 2026.

By month, reports rose from 35 in September 2025 to 79 in October and 134 in November. In 2026, 120 were reported in January, 215 in February, 156 in March, 145 in April, 155 in May, and 125 in June. The 916 adverse events reported from January through June this year accounted for 72.6% of the total.

However, the number of adverse-event reports does not necessarily correspond to the number of side effects caused by Mounjaro. Adverse events include unwanted symptoms that occur after a drug is used, including cases in which a causal relationship between the symptoms and the drug has not been confirmed. Therefore, it cannot be concluded that all 1,261 cases were side effects caused by Mounjaro.

The concern is that prescriptions are rapidly increasing as interest in obesity-treatment drugs surges. In particular, now that cases have been identified involving patients who require caution under the approved labeling, such as pregnant women and children, calls have been made to verify whether medical professionals are adequately checking patients' ages and pregnancy status when prescribing the drug.

The MFDS is in fact pursuing plans to designate Mounjaro and Wegovy as "medicines at risk of misuse and abuse." If designated, management is expected to be strengthened, including the addition of warning statements about the risks of misuse and abuse to product packaging.

Rep. Baek Jong-heon said, "If prescriptions were written for and the drug was administered to pregnant women and children, that would be a serious problem," adding, "We need to review basic prescribing principles and devise effective measures to prevent possible misuse and abuse at the source."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Baek Jong-heon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.