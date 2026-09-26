Father in His 20s Drops Two Young Daughters from Sixth Floor; Also Assaulted Wife

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shocking incident occurred in Japan when a 25-year-old father dropped his two young daughters from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment.

The children landed on a mat installed by police and are reportedly not in life-threatening condition.

According to TBS and other Japanese media outlets, two girls, aged 4 and 1, fell from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment in Kakamigahara City, Gifu Prefecture, at around 4:20 a.m. on the 26th. Police arrested their father, A (25), at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly dropping the children.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on the 25th—about five hours before the incident—A's wife called to report, "My husband is assaulting me."

The responding officers protected the wife while attempting to assess the situation with A.

However, A reportedly remained inside the home without responding to the police request. In case of an emergency, officers placed a mat below the apartment and deployed additional personnel.

The situation changed abruptly when police attempted to enter the home. A dropped his 4-year-old elder daughter and 1-year-old younger daughter from the balcony.

Both children were taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Police arrested A on suspicion of attempted murder and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident. A is reportedly exercising his right to remain silent during police questioning.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.