"Received Scholarships but Failed to Fulfill Mandatory Service"... 19 Public Health Scholarship Recipients Dropped Out, Owing More Than KRW 730 Million

Source: Office of Rep. Seo Mihwa (Ministry of Health and Welfare)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It has been revealed that 19 scholarship recipients in the Public Health Scholarship Program, under which the government provides scholarships in exchange for mandatory service at regional medical institutions for a set period, left the program midway without fulfilling their service obligations. The scholarships they are required to return total more than KRW 730 million, but the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has been found to lack an accurate figure even for the amount actually recovered.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to Seo Mihwa, a member of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly from the Democratic Party of Korea, 19 public health scholarship recipients since 2024 failed to fulfill their mandatory service without qualifying for any statutory exemption. They included seven medical students and 12 nursing students.

This represents 24.1% of the 29 medical student scholarship recipients and 6.0% of the 201 nursing student scholarship recipients during the same period.

North Chungcheong Province recorded the highest number, with seven cases. It was followed by Gyeonggi Province with five and Incheon with two. One case each was also confirmed in North Jeolla Province, Gangwon State, South Gyeongsang Province, Busan, and Daejeon.

The reasons for leaving the program midway varied. Some recipients faced unavoidable personal circumstances, such as caring for family members or financial difficulties. Others, however, left for reasons that did not qualify for statutory exemption from mandatory service, including the burden of their assignments, admission to graduate school, a desire to work at another medical institution, career changes, and extended leaves of absence resulting from the conflict between doctors and the government.

The Public Health Scholarship Program was launched in 2019 to reduce regional disparities in the medical workforce and secure medical personnel for underserved areas. In exchange for receiving a government scholarship, selected recipients must work at regional medical institutions for a set period after obtaining their licenses.

A total of 230 people had been selected as public health scholarship recipients as of June 2026. Medical students receive KRW 20.4 million per year, while nursing students receive KRW 16.4 million annually.

Under the Public Health Scholarship Act, recipients who fail to fulfill their mandatory service without a valid reason must return the entire scholarship they have received, along with statutory interest. Those who fail to complete their mandatory service after obtaining a license may also face administrative sanctions, including license revocation, under the law.

Criticism has emerged over loopholes in the scholarship recovery process. The MOHW does not even have an accurate figure for how much it has actually recovered from the scholarships that recipients who left without fulfilling their mandatory service are required to return.

The MOHW explained that although legal grounds exist for administrative sanctions, such as license revocation, institutional limitations make it difficult to carry out the measures in practice.

Management issues surrounding the Public Health Scholarship Program are also linked to the Regional Physician System, which will take effect next year. Once the system is fully implemented, the selection of medical students for the Public Health Scholarship Program will be discontinued, while support for nursing students will continue.

Because the Regional Physician System also requires recipients to serve in regional areas for a set period, calls are growing for the government to review the failures to fulfill mandatory service and the scholarship recovery problems seen under the existing Public Health Scholarship Program and to develop corrective measures.

Seo Mihwa emphasized, "The original purpose of the program is being undermined by some scholarship recipients leaving the program. The Ministry of Health and Welfare must thoroughly recover the scholarships from recipients who failed to fulfill their mandatory service without a valid reason and strengthen management and oversight to prevent similar cases from recurring."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Mihwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.