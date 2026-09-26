"Loneliness Raises the Risk of Disease"—Stroke Risk Up 32%, Diabetes Risk Up 24%

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[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter] A study has found that maintaining relationships with others is just as important as regular exercise and a balanced diet for living a long and healthy life.

Even people without any particular medical conditions may face higher risks of stroke, diabetes and other diseases if social isolation or loneliness persists.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report "From loneliness to social connection: charting a path to healthier societies," about one in six people worldwide experience loneliness. Loneliness and social isolation are also significant among younger people. The report analyzed excessive use of digital technologies and social media, urbanization and social inequality as among the factors weakening social connections.

The problem is that loneliness does not simply end with feeling down.

The WHO said that social isolation and loneliness raise the risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, depression, anxiety and dementia, and are also associated with premature death.

It explained that a lack of social connection may increase the risk of stroke by about 32% and the risk of cardiovascular disease by about 29%. Social isolation and loneliness were also found to raise the risk of death by approximately 14% to 32%.

Previous research has also confirmed a link with diabetes.

In a prospective study of 465,290 people in Denmark, participants were followed for an average of 6.3 years, during which 13,771 developed type 2 diabetes. After adjusting for sociodemographic factors and body mass index, researchers found that people who occasionally felt lonely had a 14% higher risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not feel lonely. Those who frequently felt lonely had a 24% higher risk.

The WHO said it is important to achieve overall well-being that encompasses not only physical health but also mental and social health.

As a result, awareness has grown that maintaining health requires monitoring not only physical indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar and weight, but also "social health."

In the report, the WHO emphasized, "People are social beings, and the sense of being connected to others is an important factor not only in happiness but also in health and survival."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.