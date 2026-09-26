"He Touched My Buttocks with His Little Finger"... Famous Influencer Reports Sexual Assault During Livestream

Photo source: Yoachi Castro's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A famous female influencer has drawn attention after claiming that a man sexually assaulted her while she was livestreaming.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Mexican influencer Yoachi Castro claimed that a man inappropriately touched her body on the 23rd, local time, while she was taking photos with friends in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Castro was livestreaming the scene online at the time. The video shows a passing man extending his little finger and touching Castro's buttocks area as she was taking photos with her friends.

Startled, Castro followed the man, tapped him on the back, and protested that he had touched her.

The man said, in effect, that he had not done it intentionally. Castro strongly objected and reported the incident to Disneyland employees.

Police responding to a report from the employees arrested the man on suspicion of sexual assault, questioned him, and then allowed him to return home for the time being.

After the incident, Castro wrote on social media, "I was glad I was livestreaming at the time," adding, "I felt extremely uncomfortable then."

Castro is a Mexican-descent digital content creator who has produced content about beauty and daily life. She is active on social media and through podcasts.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.