"Free Beer If Trump Dies": Famous Brewery Faces Closure

Photo: Minocqua Brewing

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A U.S. brewery that gained attention for its political messages targeting President Donald Trump is at risk of shutting down.

The brewery claims it is being politically persecuted, while authorities maintain that the action was taken because violations involving alcohol taxes were discovered.

According to Fox News and other U.S. media outlets, Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing in Wisconsin, said the business is highly likely to close by the end of this year.

Minocqua Brewing attracted local attention with political messages openly criticizing President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

However, Wisconsin tax authorities revoked the brewery-related permits for the company's Minocqua and Madison locations this year.

Authorities said the company transported beer without obtaining the required permits in Illinois and failed to pay the related taxes.

They maintain that the action was an administrative measure resulting from violations of alcohol-related regulations.

The brewery has strongly opposed the decision.

The company claims that the permit revocation targeted its critical political views and activities.

However, the permit revocation has not yet been finalized. A hearing on the company's appeal is scheduled for November 18, and authorities said the revocation will not take effect until the appeal process is complete.

The company drew particular attention because of its political messages targeting President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

In January, Minocqua Brewing posted a message on social media saying it would offer free beer all day on the day President Donald Trump dies. It later posted several other messages making similar references.

The company also held other events targeting Republican politicians. It posted a message referring to the death of Mitch McConnell, a longtime Republican leader and former senator, and saying that beer prices would be cut in half at that time.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.