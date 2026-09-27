Concerns Grow Over Surge in Flu Cases After Chuseok Holiday... What About Children's Vaccinations?

Provided by H+ Yangji Hospital

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Concerns are growing that influenza (flu) cases could rise sharply after the Chuseok holiday. The flu season has already begun earlier than usual, and person-to-person contact increased significantly during the holiday as people traveled to and from their hometowns, took trips, and gathered with family and relatives. As those infected during the holiday period return to their daily routines after the incubation period, cases are expected to rise rapidly, particularly in schools and workplaces.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issued an influenza epidemic advisory for the 2026-2027 season on September 11. This was the earliest such advisory since the sentinel surveillance system was introduced in 2011. From September 6 to 12, the influenza-like illness rate was 31.0 per 1,000 outpatients, a 4.6-fold increase from 6.7 during the same period last year. By age group, the rate was highest among children aged 7 to 12 at 79.6, followed by children aged 1 to 6 at 55.2 and those aged 13 to 18 at 39.8.

Jang Hee-chang, head of the Infection Control Office at H+ Yangji Hospital, said, "Unlike the common cold, influenza often causes a sudden high fever accompanied by chills, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue. Children may also experience a fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, or abdominal pain, so it is important not to dismiss these symptoms as a simple cold." He added, "Because the flu season began early this year, when children who spend time in group settings such as schools and day care centers develop a high fever and respiratory symptoms, it is advisable to consider the possibility of flu and seek medical attention."

People should seek medical attention as early as possible after flu symptoms appear. High-risk groups—including infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems—face a greater risk of complications such as pneumonia, making it important to visit a medical institution early rather than monitoring symptoms for too long.

This year's national influenza vaccination program will begin earlier than usual. Vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 14 years and pregnant women began on September 21. For adults aged 65 and older, vaccinations will be offered in stages: those aged 75 and older from October 6, those aged 70 to 74 from October 12, and those aged 65 to 69 from October 15. Some high-risk groups, including people with weakened immune systems, may receive the vaccine according to the schedule after consulting a medical professional.

Meanwhile, beginning this year, the age range for children eligible for the national vaccination program has been expanded to include those aged 6 months to 14 years. Eligible individuals can receive the vaccination at a nearby designated medical institution or public health center, regardless of their registered address.

There is no need to postpone flu vaccination because the virus is already circulating. Since it takes time for antibodies to develop after vaccination, getting vaccinated early in the flu season is important. Vaccination can help reduce not only the risk of infection but also the risk of severe illness.

The fact that the flu is already circulating does not mean vaccination is no longer worthwhile. High-risk groups, particularly infants and young children, adults aged 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses, should get vaccinated when possible. Regardless of vaccination status, people should also follow basic respiratory infection prevention measures, such as hand hygiene and wearing masks in crowded places.

In particular, people should refrain from attending gatherings if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wash their hands after returning home and before and after meals, and wear a mask in crowded, enclosed spaces.

Jang Hee-chang urged people to take precautions, saying, "Because the flu season began earlier than usual this year, it is important to pay attention to personal hygiene and vaccination starting now rather than thinking, 'I can just get vaccinated when winter comes.'" He added, "Avoiding unnecessary contact when experiencing symptoms can help reduce the spread of infection."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Jang Hee-chang, head of the Infection Control Office

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.