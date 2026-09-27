KH Korea Association of Health Promotion Central Medical Laboratory Wins the 'Outstanding Poster Award' at the Korean Association of Clinical Laboratory Technologists Conference

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] KH Korea Association of Health Promotion Central Medical Laboratory (Director Jo Han-ik; hereinafter MedCheck Lab) won the Outstanding Poster Award at the 64th Korean Association of Clinical Laboratory Technologists Comprehensive Academic Conference and International Conference, held from the 18th to the 19th at the International Convention Center Jeju.

The MedCheck Lab research team presented its findings on the clinical usefulness of the Macro R/Micro R ratio as an indicator for determining the early treatment effectiveness of patients with iron deficiency anemia (IDA), earning favorable reviews at the conference.

The study confirmed the clinical value of the Macro R/Micro R ratio, a new indicator that can detect recovery in patients receiving iron supplements much earlier and more sensitively than existing markers such as hemoglobin (Hb) and Micro R levels.

An analysis of actual patient data showed that, during the initial treatment period, the median change rate for hemoglobin increased by only 15.7%, while that for Micro R decreased by 30.8%. By contrast, the Macro R/Micro R ratio surged by 89.4%, indicating that it detected cell-level morphological recovery resulting from iron supplementation at an early stage.

The indicator can be calculated immediately using only a basic complete blood count (CBC), even in frontline screening centers where reticulocyte testing is limited. It is expected to become a cost-effective and useful early biomarker because it can help identify a patient's response to medication and determine the course of treatment without the cost of additional reagents or tests.

Clinical laboratory technologist Park Hye-ran, who led the study, said, "It is meaningful that our work has been recognized as a practical biomarker study capable of predicting the treatment effectiveness for patients with iron deficiency anemia." She added, "We will continue conducting research that contributes to patient care and improves the quality of diagnostic testing in actual clinical settings."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.