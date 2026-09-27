Professor Kim Kang-il of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong Elected President-Elect of the Arthroplasty Society in Asia (ASIA)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kim Kang-il, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, was elected president-elect of the Arthroplasty Society in Asia (ASIA) at the society's academic conference, held in Hainan, China, from September 10 to 12. Following a preparation period, Professor Kim will serve as ASIA president from 2028 to 2030.

The Arthroplasty Society in Asia is a professional academic organization whose members include joint replacement specialists from across Asia. It shares the latest knowledge and research findings on joint replacement surgery and leads international cooperation in academic and clinical fields.

Professor Kim Kang-il has served as president of the Korean Knee Society and The Korean Orthopaedic Trauma Association. He is also currently serving as president-elect of the Korean Society of Geriatric Musculoskeletal Medicine. Through major leadership roles in various academic organizations in Korea and abroad, he has contributed to raising the international standing of Korean orthopedic surgery.

Professor Kim is internationally recognized as a researcher and clinician in knee arthroplasty and joint-preservation surgery. He has served on the editorial board of the prestigious international arthroplasty journal Journal of Arthroplasty and contributed to academic development as the longtime editor-in-chief of Knee Surgery and Related Surgery. He is also an Active Member of the International Knee Society, which consists of leading knee specialists from around the world. Only two people in South Korea currently hold this qualification.

The research achievements of Professor Kim's team also drew attention at this year's ASIA academic conference. A research paper from Professor Kim's team, presented by Hyo-Beom Lee, won the Best Oral Presentation Award, recognizing the excellence of the research.

Professor Kim Kang-il's election as president-elect is regarded as recognition of his accumulated clinical and academic achievements, international scholarly activities, and leadership in the field of orthopedics in Asia. As ASIA president, Professor Kim is expected to expand academic exchanges and research cooperation among joint replacement specialists across Asia and further enhance the field's international standing.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Kang-il

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.