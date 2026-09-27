"It’s Not an Abortion That Ends with a Single Pill"—Ahead of Mifjin’s Introduction Next Year, Calls Grow for "A Safety Management System"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the government moves ahead with the domestic introduction of medication abortion, concerns about the safety of medication abortion are also growing. The government plans to allow medication use for pregnancies of up to nine weeks through prescriptions and dispensing by doctors at medical institutions. It is moving forward with the necessary procedures with the goal of introducing the medication as early as the first quarter of next year.

Against this backdrop, the Direct-Election Korean Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Private Practice (hereinafter, the Private-Practice OB-GYN Association) argued that medication abortion should not be viewed simply as taking a pill. It said that, before the medication is introduced, a medical safety management system should be established to cover confirmation of gestational age and whether an ectopic pregnancy is present, emergency response, and follow-up care after use.

In a recent statement, the Private-Practice OB-GYN Association said, "Medication abortion may easily appear to be a convenient alternative to surgical treatment, but it is a medical procedure that requires a physician’s evaluation beforehand and follow-up care afterward." It added, "Discussions about its introduction in Korea should focus not simply on whether to allow it, but on how women can use it safely."

◇ What Are the Side Effects of Using Mifjin?

Mifepristone, commonly known as Mifjin, is not actually a drug that ends a pregnancy when used alone. It is generally used together with Misoprostol. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mifepristone in combination with misoprostol to terminate intrauterine pregnancies through 70 days of gestation.

According to FDA labeling information, bleeding, abdominal pain, and abdominal cramping are expected symptoms during medication abortion. In clinical trials, approximately 85% of patients who used mifepristone and misoprostol reported at least one adverse event. Common symptoms included nausea, weakness, fever or chills, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, and dizziness. Abdominal pain and uterine cramping are also described as expected effects of the medications.

Bleeding also occurs in most patients during medication abortion. However, excessively heavy or prolonged bleeding cannot be considered merely a normal reaction. FDA labeling information indicates that 5.5% of patients experienced a decrease in hemoglobin of 2 g/dL or more due to heavy bleeding, while approximately 1% experienced bleeding severe enough to require surgical removal of uterine contents. Cases requiring a blood transfusion were reported in 0.1% or fewer patients.

It is therefore important for patients to receive sufficient advance guidance on which levels of bleeding and pain after taking the medication are expected and when medical treatment is necessary. The FDA also advises patients to seek immediate medical evaluation if they experience prolonged heavy bleeding, severe abdominal pain, fainting, or similar symptoms.

◇ "No" in Cases of Ectopic Pregnancy—Anticoagulant Use and Certain Allergies Are Also Contraindications

Confirming whether an ectopic pregnancy is present is also considered an important safety measure. The combination of mifepristone and misoprostol does not treat ectopic pregnancy, and the FDA lists a confirmed or suspected ectopic pregnancy as a contraindication. In particular, abdominal pain and bleeding caused by an ectopic pregnancy can overlap with symptoms that may occur during medication abortion, making it important to distinguish between them. If an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, it can lead to bleeding in the abdominal cavity.

The Private-Practice OB-GYN Association pointed out, "Mifjin is not a medication that can be given to every woman, and strict contraindications exist." It continued, "Administering it to patients with cardiovascular disease, chronic adrenal insufficiency, uncontrolled severe asthma, or severe liver or kidney dysfunction can cause a rapid deterioration of their underlying conditions. There are also risks from combining it with other medications. Patients taking anticoagulants or antiplatelet agents such as aspirin face a sharply increased risk of death due to impaired hemostasis, while the use of certain hepatic enzyme inducers, such as anticonvulsants and tuberculosis medications, can greatly reduce the drug’s effectiveness and lead to treatment failure."

Taking the medication does not end the process after a single dose. FDA labeling states that misoprostol should be administered after mifepristone and that follow-up is necessary to confirm whether the abortion has been completed properly.

Infections and sepsis are also rare but serious complications that require attention. FDA labeling information states that serious infections and sepsis have been reported very rarely after medication abortion and that some serious bacterial infections may occur without a fever. Therefore, the absence of a fever does not completely rule out the possibility of a serious infection.

However, the FDA said that serious adverse events were reported in less than 0.5% of patients in clinical trials. After reviewing death reports received through the end of 2024, the FDA said it had identified no new safety signals. It also explained that a causal relationship with mifepristone could not be established in some of the reported deaths. In addition, although the FDA warns of the risk of fetal malformations in ongoing pregnancies, it says the extent of that risk is unknown.

Drug interactions and contraindications must also be checked. FDA labeling lists ectopic pregnancy, chronic adrenal insufficiency, long-term systemic corticosteroid treatment, bleeding disorders or anticoagulant use, and certain allergies as contraindications. CYP3A4 inducers may lower the blood concentration of mifepristone, while inhibitors may raise it, so concomitant medications must be reviewed.

◇ "Clear Legal Grounds and Standard Treatment Guidelines Must Be Established"

Medical-institution-based management is also central to the government’s proposed plan for introducing the medication in Korea. The government has proposed introducing it for pregnancies of up to nine weeks, with doctors prescribing and dispensing it at medical institutions during the first two years. Under the regimen described in the marketing-authorization application, patients would take mifepristone first, followed by misoprostol 24 to 48 hours later. They would then revisit a medical institution within 7 to 14 days to confirm whether the abortion was completed and check for side effects. However, detailed prescription criteria, the scope of physicians’ responsibilities, and whether minors will need consent from a legal guardian will be discussed during the subsequent institutionalization process.

In this regard, the Private-Practice OB-GYN Association said the government should not place responsibility for safety management solely on the judgment of individual physicians as it pursues the medication’s introduction. It said clear legal grounds, standard treatment guidelines, an emergency response system, follow-up care standards, and safeguards for medical professionals must also be established.

The Direct-Election Korean Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Private Practice stressed, "The most important thing is to ensure that the medication can be used safely, rather than allowing it simply for the sake of convenience." It added, "We agree with the principle that women should be able to receive necessary medical services safely and at the appropriate time. However, women’s right to health cannot be guaranteed simply by describing Mifjin as an easy-to-take abortion pill and expanding access to the medication. Medication abortion is a medical procedure that requires physicians’ judgment and follow-up care, from ruling out the potentially fatal diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy to managing heavy bleeding, incomplete abortion, infection, and ongoing pregnancy."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.