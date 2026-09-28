Check Your Parents’ “Eye Health”: “Don’t Dismiss It as Just Age”

◇Regular eye exams for older adults are important for maintaining health and preventing vision loss. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Chuseok holiday is a good opportunity to take a close look at your parents’ eye health. Eye diseases that are easily mistaken for natural signs of aging can lead to vision loss if left untreated, rather than merely causing impaired vision. Careful observation and prompt action are therefore essential. In particular, it is important to check whether they are watching television from closer than before, having difficulty reading books or text messages on their phones, or frequently bumping into objects around them.

Ophthalmologists advise, "Major eye diseases in older adults often cause few noticeable symptoms in their early stages. Even when symptoms do appear, many people miss the golden window for treatment because they dismiss them as simply a result of aging. This Chuseok holiday is an ideal time to carefully check your parents’ eye health and encourage them to undergo a thorough examination."

◇“Cataract,” which makes it seem as though there is fog in front of the eyes

Cataract, a common eye disease among older adults, occurs when the lens, which functions like a camera lens inside the eye, becomes cloudy. Aging is the most common cause. Systemic diseases such as diabetes, exposure to ultraviolet rays, smoking and eye trauma are also known to increase the risk.

The main symptom is generally blurred vision, as if there were fog in front of the eyes. Lights may appear to spread, and sensitivity to glare may worsen. Some people also develop day blindness, in which their vision becomes poorer in bright surroundings. Changes in the lens can temporarily worsen nearsightedness, making it easier to see close-up text without the reading glasses they normally use.

In the early stages of cataract, doctors may monitor its progression or prescribe medication. However, medication cannot make a clouded lens clear again. If declining vision begins to interfere significantly with daily life, surgery to remove the clouded lens and insert an intraocular lens may be considered.

To help prevent cataract, people should thoroughly block ultraviolet rays outdoors by wearing sunglasses or a hat. It is also beneficial to regularly eat green and yellow vegetables rich in antioxidant nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin.

◇“Macular degeneration,” which makes objects appear distorted

Macular degeneration is a disease that causes central vision to deteriorate when the macula at the center of the retina becomes damaged. The risk increases with age, and multiple factors—including smoking, genetic factors and diet—can contribute to its development.

One symptom requiring particular attention is metamorphopsia, in which objects appear distorted or wavy. Lines that should be straight, such as window frames, building edges or the center lines of roads, may look bent. When reading, the central part of the text may also appear dark or blank. These abnormalities in central vision can be easily checked at home using an Amsler grid.

Macular degeneration is broadly divided into dry and wet forms. Dry macular degeneration often progresses relatively slowly, but some cases can develop into the wet form, making regular monitoring necessary.

In the early stages, taking a combination supplement containing lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamins C and E, and zinc—an AREDS2 formulation—may help slow the disease’s progression.

Wet macular degeneration can cause bleeding or swelling as abnormal new blood vessels form beneath the retina, potentially leading to rapid vision loss.

In such cases, patients need regular antibody injection treatment administered directly into the eye.

The most reliable ways to prevent macular degeneration are complete smoking cessation and maintaining an antioxidant-rich diet.

◇“Glaucoma,” which can occur even with normal eye pressure

Glaucoma is a disease in which damage to the optic nerve gradually narrows the field of vision. Because it usually causes no noticeable symptoms in its early stages, it is known as the “silent thief of sight.” Many people do not realize that their peripheral vision has narrowed until the disease has progressed considerably, making regular checkups essential. Acute angle-closure glaucoma can also cause sudden severe eye pain, headache, redness and blurred vision.

Although elevated intraocular pressure is one of the main risk factors for glaucoma, the disease can also occur when eye pressure is within the normal range of 10 to 21 mmHg.

More than 70% to 80% of glaucoma patients in South Korea are reportedly classified as having normal intraocular pressure.

Other major causes include impaired blood flow to the optic nerve, genetic factors and severe myopia.

Once the optic nerve is damaged, current medical treatment cannot easily restore it to its original condition. Therefore, the primary goal of glaucoma treatment is to prevent further damage to the optic nerve and preserve visual function as much as possible. Pressure-lowering eye drops are commonly used, while laser treatment or surgery may be performed when medication fails to control the disease.

Because there is no specific way to prevent glaucoma, the only preventive measure is to undergo regular checkups every year after turning 40, including intraocular pressure measurements and optic nerve examinations.

◇Regular checkups are the best defense against eye diseases that can lead to blindness

As these conditions show, rapid diagnosis and early intervention determine treatment outcomes for eye diseases in older adults. In practice, however, many elderly patients still seek care only after missing the optimal time for treatment.

Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Onnuri Eye Hospital, emphasized, "Many parents do not want to burden their children, so even when their vision becomes dim and uncomfortable, they often endure the symptoms, saying, ‘It’s simply because I’m getting older.’ In particular, cataract, which can lead to blindness, glaucoma, which destroys the optic nerve, and macular degeneration cannot be reversed once damage occurs. Early detection is therefore the best treatment."

Jeong added, "This Chuseok holiday, carefully check your parents’ eye health and schedule them for a regular ophthalmology examination immediately afterward. That would be the most valuable and practical holiday gift you could give them."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Onnuri Eye Hospital, providing medical care Photo courtesy of Onnuri Eye Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.