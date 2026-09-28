If Your Cold Is Gone but the Cough Continues...

Cooler winds have begun to blow in the mornings and evenings. Although it remains hot during the day, the widening temperature gap between day and night can make the respiratory system more sensitive. If most cold symptoms have improved but a cough continues for several weeks, it is worth looking into the cause rather than dismissing it as a simple aftereffect of a cold. In adults, a cough that lasts eight weeks or longer is classified as a chronic cough.

Chronic cough is not a single disease but a symptom caused by various factors. One of the most common causes is postnasal drip, in which mucus drains down the back of the throat. Allergic rhinitis, rhinitis following a cold, and sinusitis are typical examples. Other major causes include bronchial asthma and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and lung cancer can also be associated with chronic cough. Smoking and certain medications may also cause a cough to persist.

Coughing is a normal defensive response that helps expel foreign substances or irritants entering the airways. The airways can remain sensitive for some time after an infection has passed, causing a lingering cough. However, if the symptoms continue for an extended period, it is important to check whether another cause may be involved.

The nature of a cough can vary depending on its cause. When postnasal drip is responsible, patients may feel mucus running down the back of the throat or a foreign-body sensation in the throat, and the cough may worsen when lying down. Bronchial asthma may cause shortness of breath or wheezing along with a cough, but cough-variant asthma can present with coughing as the main symptom. A cough caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease may occur with heartburn or acid regurgitation and can worsen after meals or when lying down.

Diagnosis begins by assessing how long the cough has lasted and what it is like, as well as determining whether the patient smokes, which medications they are taking, and whether they have accompanying symptoms such as a runny nose or shortness of breath. If necessary, a chest X-ray and pulmonary function tests may be performed to evaluate the condition of the lungs and bronchi. Depending on the test results and symptoms, additional testing for allergies, asthma, or gastroesophageal reflux disease may be considered.

Treatment focuses on addressing the disease or factor causing the cough rather than suppressing the cough itself. If postnasal drip is present, rhinitis or sinusitis is treated, while asthma treatment focuses on controlling inflammation in the bronchi. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is treated by reducing acid reflux, and smokers need to quit smoking. If a cough persists because of certain blood pressure medications, the medication may be adjusted at the prescribing clinician’s discretion. When it is difficult to identify a specific cause, symptomatic treatment may be considered depending on the severity and condition of the cough.

During seasonal changes, the airways are easily irritated by fluctuations in temperature, dry air, and dust. It is therefore advisable to avoid smoking, secondhand smoke, and allergy triggers. People with allergic rhinitis should manage it appropriately, while those with gastroesophageal reflux disease may benefit from lifestyle habits that reduce reflux, such as avoiding overeating and not lying down immediately after meals. A cough following an infection can last for several weeks, but if it continues for eight weeks or longer or gradually worsens, the underlying cause should be evaluated. In particular, anyone experiencing blood-streaked sputum, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, or weight loss should seek medical attention regardless of how long the cough has lasted.

Medical advice provided by Choi Jun-young, professor of pulmonology at Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital

◇ Choi Jun-young, professor of pulmonology at Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.