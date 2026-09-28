"A 9-year-old girl became pregnant, and the child's father was 13"... The 'bizarre' reason behind the pregnancy

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A case involving a 9-year-old girl who became pregnant by a 13-year-old boy has shocked the public in Thailand.

According to Thailand's The Thaiger, an official from the health authorities in Udon Thani Province disclosed the region's youngest pregnancy case during a recently held sexual health education program.

The official said, "I have tracked cases of adolescent pregnancy in the area for more than 10 years," adding that the youngest pregnancy case confirmed in Udon Thani Province involved a 9-year-old girl. At the time, the fetus's father was a 13-year-old boy.

The investigation found that the girl had become pregnant because she wanted her relationship with her boyfriend to last. She also believed that she could raise the child with him. However, it remains unknown whether she actually gave birth.

The official explained that in Thailand, sexual activity involving a child under the age of 15 is a crime regardless of consent.

The education session also presented figures showing that 21 births occur for every 1,000 teenage girls in connection with Thailand's adolescent pregnancy problem.

According to a Statistics Korea survey, Korea's adolescent birth rate is 0.4 births per 1,000 females.

Local health authorities are emphasizing the need for sex education so that adolescents can obtain accurate information about sex and pregnancy and properly understand contraception.

Meanwhile, a 9-year-old girl can become pregnant biologically.

Menarche generally begins between the ages of 12 and 13, but precocious puberty can cause hormone production to begin unusually early.

When girls develop precocious puberty, secondary sex characteristics such as breast development can appear before the age of 8. In severe cases, ovulation and menstruation may begin even before the age of 5. Experts explained, "Once the ovaries begin releasing eggs normally, pregnancy through sexual intercourse becomes biologically possible regardless of how young a person is."

The medically confirmed record for the world's youngest childbirth belongs to a girl from Peru who was just 5 years, 7 months and 21 days old at the time of delivery on May 14, 1939. Her parents took her to the hospital after her abdomen began swelling abnormally, believing she had a tumor. The diagnosis revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

The girl, who suffered from severe precocious puberty, reportedly had menstrual symptoms from around 8 months of age.

Because her pelvis was too small for a vaginal delivery, she gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 2.7 kg via cesarean section.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.