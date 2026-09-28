The "gut-protective" antibody turns into an "inflammatory bomb" in the liver with excessive alcohol consumption... The "gut-liver IgA immune axis" identified

Schematic overview of the study. It shows that alcohol-induced changes to the gut barrier can allow IgA produced in the gut to move to the liver, where it activates inflammatory responses in hepatic macrophages and may

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A research team led by Sung Pil-soo, a professor of gastroenterology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and including joint first author Tak Kwon-yong, a clinical fellow in the hospital's Department of Gastroenterology, and Min Koo Kim, a master's student in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at The Catholic University of Korea, has identified the "gut-liver IgA immune axis." In alcohol-associated liver disease, elevated IgA moves to the liver, interacts with immune cells including macrophages, and can lead to a strong inflammatory response and hepatocellular injury.

Immunoglobulin A (IgA) is a "protective antibody" that blocks bacteria and viruses primarily at mucous membranes exposed to the outside environment, such as those in the gut and respiratory tract. In the gut in particular, it is a key component of mucosal immunity, preventing the numerous microorganisms living in the intestines from entering the body.

It had long been commonly observed in clinical practice that patients with alcohol-associated liver disease had elevated blood IgA levels. However, it was unclear why IgA increased, whether elevated IgA was merely a consequence of liver disease, or whether it directly contributed to inflammation and injury in the liver.

To clarify these questions, the research team combined analyses of patients' blood and liver tissue with animal-model experiments, spatial transcriptomic analysis, and experiments using human immune cells. The researchers focused particularly on monocytes and macrophages, which help remove foreign substances and repair tissue but can trigger inflammation when excessively activated.

Patient analyses showed that higher blood IgA levels were associated with greater IgA accumulation in liver tissue, and that IgA was found bound to monocytes and macrophages in the liver. This pattern of IgA contact with immune cells was also closely associated with increased interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β), which is involved in inflammatory responses. Based on these findings, the research team suggested that elevated IgA may not simply be an increased laboratory value resulting from the disease but could directly contribute to inflammatory responses in hepatic immune cells.

In alcohol-treated animal models, increases in blood IgA, IgA binding to hepatic macrophages, IL-1β expression, and liver injury were also observed together. By contrast, when the animals were given FTY720 (fingolimod), a drug that regulates immune-cell migration, both blood IgA and IgA-bound hepatic macrophages decreased, as did inflammatory responses and liver injury.

Changes in the gut-liver IgA immune response following alcohol exposure.A. When IgA staining and immune-cell-related staining patterns were compared in liver tissue from alcohol-treated mice, signals for IgA and immune

This study is significant because it newly presents IgA, previously regarded in alcohol-associated liver disease as merely an abnormal blood-test value, as a major immune factor directly involved in the development and progression of the disease.

While previous research on the "gut-liver axis" has focused mainly on gut microbiota or substances derived from bacteria, this study offers a new perspective by showing that the immune antibody itself produced by the body in the gut can regulate inflammation in the liver.

Tak Kwon-yong, a clinical fellow in the Department of Gastroenterology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and a joint first author, explained, "This study is significant because it demonstrated through human and experimental models that increased IgA from the gut can actually move into liver tissue, amplify inflammatory responses in immune cells, and contribute to hepatocellular injury. If future studies confirm which patients' blood IgA levels accurately reflect inflammation in the liver, IgA could have strong potential to be developed into a biomarker for clinical use."

Sung Pil-soo, a professor of gastroenterology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and the corresponding author, stated, "Alcohol-associated liver disease is an important liver disease worldwide, but treatments that can directly suppress the disease remain limited. This study is highly significant because it expands the gut-liver connection, previously viewed mainly from the perspective of gut microbiota, to the realm of IgA, the human immune system."

Professor Sung continued, "IgA as a whole, an antibody essential for protecting our bodies, cannot simply be suppressed as a treatment target." He emphasized, "It is important to precisely elucidate the process by which IgA amplifies inflammation when it encounters specific immune cells in the liver, and to find a therapeutic strategy that selectively regulates only the pathological gut-liver IgA immune axis while preserving normal immune function."

The research team plans to validate blood IgA and intrahepatic IgA immune responses as new candidate biomarkers for alcohol-associated liver disease. It also plans to investigate new treatment strategies that selectively block interactions between IgA and hepatic macrophages.

Supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and the Korean Society of Gastroenterology, the study was recently published in Gut (IF 24.6), a globally renowned journal in gastroenterology and liver disease, under the title "Blocking the Gut-Liver IgA Axis Attenuates Macrophage-Mediated Inflammation and Injury in Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Sung Pil-soo, professor of gastroenterology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital; Tak Kwon-yong, a clinical fellow in the hospital's Department of Gastroenterology; and Min Koo Kim,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.