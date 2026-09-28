"The bone-regeneration-promoting effects of the herbal medicine Siler identified for the first time"... Potential applications in treating fractures and osteoporosis confirmed

Siler, dried and thinly sliced for use as an herbal medicine.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The herbal medicine Siler, which has been used to treat joint pain and inflammation, has been found to promote the regeneration of broken or damaged bones. The findings suggest that it could be used not only to help heal fractures but also to treat conditions such as osteoporosis, which weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures.

A research team led by Dr. Kim Hyun-sung at the Spine and Joint Research Institute of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, headed by Ha In-hyuk, announced on the 28th that it had published its findings on the effects of Siler extract on bone regeneration in Advanced Biology (IF=3.2), an SCI(E)-indexed international journal.

Siler is a plant in the parsley family. Although it is sometimes confused with bangpung namul, the two are entirely different plants. Siler has traditionally been used as an herbal medicine to treat joint pain and inflammation. It is also one of the ingredients in Shinbaro, a formula commonly prescribed for various musculoskeletal conditions, including herniated lumbar discs. The formula contains Siler, Achyranthes root, Acanthopanax, cibotium rhizome, soybean sprouts, and eucommia bark.

Healthy bones maintain balance throughout life by repeatedly removing old bone and forming new bone. When osteoclasts, the cells that break down old bone, remove bone tissue, osteoblasts, the cells that form new bone, fill the resulting space. This process becomes particularly active when a fracture occurs. However, if bone resorption by osteoclasts continuously exceeds bone formation by osteoblasts due to aging or hormonal changes associated with menopause, osteoporosis can develop, increasing the risk of fractures. Recovery from fractures may also be delayed, and the healed bone may remain insufficiently strong, raising the risk of refracture.

Current osteoporosis treatments include bisphosphonates, which suppress bone resorption by osteoclasts, and parathyroid hormone preparations, which promote bone formation. However, these drugs can cause gastrointestinal problems, and concerns about the safety of long-term use have continued to be raised. As a result, interest has grown in therapeutic materials that can support bone regeneration while imposing a lower burden of side effects.

Against this backdrop, the research team focused on the possibility that herbal medicines used to treat musculoskeletal conditions could also affect bone formation and recovery. In particular, the team closely analyzed Siler, a key ingredient in Shinbaro, to examine its role, effects, and mechanism of action during bone regeneration.

The team first conducted cell experiments by treating osteoblasts isolated from the skulls of laboratory mice with varying concentrations of Siler extract. The researchers then examined how well the cells grew and formed bone. Siler extract promoted osteoblast differentiation without showing cytotoxicity. It also increased the activity of alkaline phosphatase (ALP), an enzyme whose secretion rises at the start of bone formation, while calcium deposition, the stage at which bones become harder, also increased. In addition, the expression of RUNX2, a gene that regulates osteoblast differentiation, and Col1a1, a gene that forms the basic structure of bone matrix, both increased.

Animal experiments also confirmed Siler's bone-regeneration effects. The researchers created small holes in the femurs of laboratory mice and administered Siler extract at varying doses for 1 week. They then used micro-CT equipment to closely examine the extent of recovery in the damaged areas. The results showed that higher doses of Siler extract led to increases in the amount of newly formed bone, measured as bone volume, and in bone density. In particular, the number of TRAP-positive cells, which indicate osteoclast activity, decreased markedly, while expression of osteocalcin (OCN), a marker of bone formation, increased.

To examine Siler's effects in greater detail, the research team also conducted computer-based molecular binding simulations. The researchers analyzed how stably the major compounds in Siler could bind to proteins involved in osteoclast and osteoblast activity. The analysis focused on RANK, a receptor protein involved in osteoclast formation and activity, and RUNX2, a protein involved in osteoblast formation and activity.

The analysis predicted that prim-O-glucosylcimifugin, one of Siler's major compounds, and other components could bind stably to both RANK and RUNX2. This suggests that Siler may interact with molecular targets involved in bone resorption and formation, supporting potential mechanisms underlying the bone-regeneration effects observed in the preceding cell and animal experiments. Because osteoporosis develops when bone loss outpaces bone formation, this dual action by Siler also suggests its potential as a therapeutic material for osteoporosis.

Dr. Kim Hyun-sung of the Spine and Joint Research Institute of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine said, "The significance of this study lies in being the first to confirm that Siler, previously known only for its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects, can regulate bone formation and bone resorption simultaneously and may contribute to fracture healing." He added, "Through long-term observational studies, we will further establish the evidence supporting the use of Siler and herbal prescriptions containing it to treat fractures."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Micro-CT images of the femoral defect show that the untreated group (top), which did not receive Siler, retained the hole caused by the fracture. By contrast, in the group given Siler (SDS) at 400 mg/kg (bottom), new

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.