Running Becomes Part of Everyday Life... A Flood of Runner-Specific Cards Amid Steep “Running Inflation”

As cool breezes began to blow in the mornings and evenings, runners who had briefly paused to catch their breath during the sweltering heat started running again.

According to industry estimates, South Korea had approximately 10 million runners as of 2025. The expanding running population has also driven growth in related spending. In addition to sports goods such as running shoes and performance apparel, consumer spending is rapidly expanding into marathon entry tickets and running communities, positioning running as a pillar of the lifestyle industry.

Running-related spending is also expanding beyond exercise equipment into apparel, nutrition, beauty and digital services. Approximately 200 brands participated in MUSINSA Running Fair, held from Sept. 14 to 21, showcasing nearly 10,000 products. During the event, searches for running windbreakers increased more than 4.4-fold from the same period the previous month, while searches for running shoes rose 64%.

As the running market grows, the so-called “running inflation” phenomenon is also emerging. Running itself can be started at relatively low cost, but spending on equipment such as specialized running shoes and performance apparel rises as runners gain experience and interest. They also spend more on marathon entry fees, running crew activities and sports nutrition products. The increasingly fierce competition to register for popular marathons, often referred to as “run-marketing,” is further raising the cost of staying active in the sport.

Against this backdrop, various marketing campaigns targeting runners’ “smart consumption” are in full swing. Card companies are rolling out dedicated cards for runners. Rather than offering simple discounts, these products notably link card benefits to workout records, race participation and spending before and after runs.

◇“zgm Running Card.” Photo provided by NH Nonghyup Card

The zgm Running Card, introduced this month by NH Nonghyup Card, targets spending before and after runs, from convenience-store purchases during workout hours to running gear and fitness services. At CU Convenience Store (CU), customers receive a 50% on-site discount on beverage purchases from 5 to 9 a.m. and from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends. A 5% discount is also available at sporting-goods stores, KREAM and MUSINSA, fitness businesses such as comprehensive sports centers and cultural centers, and CU.

The card also covers non-running expenses. It offers 30% discounts on streaming services including Melon, YouTube Premium, Netflix and Tving, and 3% discounts at hospitals and pharmacies. Customers receive 5% discounts at cafes and bakeries and on automatic mobile-phone bill payments, 3% on automatic apartment-management-fee payments, and 2% at overseas merchants. The card comes in three plate designs, including one created in collaboration with writer and broadcaster Kian84. As part of its launch event, the card issuer held a lottery that awarded 10-kilometer entry tickets to the 2026 Asia Open Marathon and exclusive merchandise to 40 individuals and 10 four-person crews.

◇“RunDay Hana Card.” Photo provided by Hana Card

Last month, Hana Card partnered with TTAM, the operator of the running platform RunDay, to launch the RunDay Hana Card, which links actual running records to card benefits. Cardholders earn 200 Hana Money for every kilometer based on their monthly cumulative running distance recorded in the RunDay app. Those who spent at least 400,000 won but less than 800,000 won in the previous month can earn up to 5,000 Hana Money per month, while those who spent 800,000 won or more can earn up to 10,000 Hana Money.

Subscription services also qualify for benefits. Cardholders earn 40% of their spending in Hana Money when using subscription services including Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, YouTube Premium, Melon, Bugs, FLO and Spotify. Benefits also apply to coffee and bakery purchases, convenience stores, and lifestyle and beauty services. Customers who obtain the card by the end of December will receive running rewards for three months, including the card registration date, regardless of their previous-month spending. At the time of the launch, Hana Card also offered 1,500 people the opportunity to apply for marathon entry.

◇“KB Marathon Card.” Photo provided by KB Kookmin Card

The KB Marathon Card, introduced this year by KB Kookmin Card, links marathon participation experiences to card benefits. It offers a 20% discount on tickets and purchases at the running platform RUNABLE, along with 5% discounts at sports and leisure businesses, 5% at convenience stores, 30% on over-the-top streaming services and 5% at hospitals and pharmacies. The card issuer has recently strengthened its experiential marketing by offering opportunities to participate in major overseas marathons. In partnership with Mastercard, it is running an event throughout September offering a chance to participate in Tokyo Marathon 2027. Among customers who spend at least 1 million won using a Mastercard-branded KB Marathon Card and enter the event by Sept. 30, 20 will be selected by lottery to receive entry eligibility. KB Kookmin Card also ran a series of promotions featuring marathon entry tickets during the summer.

An industry official said, “Running marketing in the card industry is evolving beyond simple discount competition. Rather than rewarding what people bought, it is moving toward rewarding how they ran and what experiences they had.” The official added, “As the running market expands into equipment, races and communities, card issuers are segmenting their services by combining workout records, race entry tickets, exclusive merchandise and lifestyle benefits.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.