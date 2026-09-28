"Mandatory acceptance of emergency patients should be reconsidered... Legal protection and supporting infrastructure urgently needed"

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Good Medical Culture Solidarity, hereinafter referred to as Joui-yeon, has strongly called for a reconsideration of the substitute bill for the amendment to the Emergency Medical Service Act, which recently passed the Legislation Review Subcommittee of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly. The group criticized the bill as a uniform mandatory acceptance system that fails to consider the definitive treatment capacity available at medical facilities.

On the 28th, Joui-yeon issued a statement calling for a review of the mandatory acceptance system for emergency patients, which overlooks the definitive treatment capacity available at medical facilities, and for effective measures to address the judicial and compensation risks facing essential and emergency medical care.

In its statement, Joui-yeon said, "We deeply agree that the problem of 'emergency room ping-pong,' in which emergency patients wander around because they cannot find a hospital where they can receive treatment, must be resolved." However, it pointed out, "Saving a patient's life cannot be achieved simply by transporting the patient to an emergency room." The group explained that if hospitals are forced to accept patients without securing the actual operating capacity of operating rooms, intensive care units and supporting departments—including pediatric emergency care, pediatric surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, and cerebrovascular and cardiovascular care—treatment delays and confusion over responsibility could worsen.

Joui-yeon also stressed, "Criminal and civil legal risks that medical personnel must bear, including those highlighted by a recent court ruling related to emergency surgery for a patient in a dating-violence case, are seriously constraining the essential and emergency medical care sectors." It called for urgent improvements to establish legal and financial safeguards that allow medical professionals to treat patients according to their professional judgment, while ensuring a proper balance with the legitimate rights of patients and bereaved families to seek redress.

Joui-yeon's key demands can be broadly divided into four categories.

First is the redesign of the transport and acceptance system to reflect supporting specialty care and definitive treatment capacity. Joui-yeon argued that priority should be given to building a system that reflects in real time whether operating rooms, intensive care units and supporting departments are operational, rather than focusing solely on patient transport.

Second is the establishment of effective special provisions on criminal liability across essential and emergency medical care. The group proposed clearly defining in law the standards for reducing or limiting criminal liability for emergency medical treatment performed without intent or gross negligence. This would prevent defensive medicine while ensuring that procedures for protecting the rights of patients and bereaved families are also strictly refined.

Third is the creation of a national safety net to mitigate excessive civil damages risks. Joui-yeon called for expanded compensation for unavoidable medical accidents, stronger public support for medical liability mutual-aid programs and liability insurance, and the establishment of reasonable damages standards that reflect the special nature of emergency medical care, along with a national support system for state responsibility.

Fourth is the expansion of definitive treatment infrastructure beyond emergency rooms. The group said that securing specialized personnel to treat critically ill emergency patients—including specialists in pediatric emergency care, surgery, thoracic surgery and neurosurgery—must be accompanied by substantive support for supporting care infrastructure.

Good Medical Culture Solidarity emphasized, "The emergency medical system cannot be normalized merely by forcing hospitals to accept patients. The priority must be to create hospital environments where patients can actually receive treatment." It added, "We ask the government and the National Assembly to listen to voices from the field, resolve medical professionals' legal concerns, and create an environment that protects the rights of patients and bereaved families."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.