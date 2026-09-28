SIGNIEL Seoul and Signiel Busan Selected as MICHELIN Two Keys Hotels for Second Consecutive Year

◇SIGNIEL Seoul (left), Signiel Busan.

SIGNIEL, the top-tier brand of LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, is strengthening its position as a global luxury hotel brand.

On the 28th, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS said that SIGNIEL Seoul and Signiel Busan had been selected for MICHELIN Two Keys for the second consecutive year. The MICHELIN Key is a rating awarded by the Michelin Guide after evaluating hotel stays worldwide. Hotels are assessed on the quality and consistency of their services, the value of the guest experience, the excellence of their facilities and interiors, and their connection to the local area. The Michelin Guide awards Two Keys to hotels that provide "An exceptional stay."

SIGNIEL Seoul occupies floors 76 through 101 of Lotte World Tower, offering a distinctive location and setting with views of downtown Seoul and the Han River. It delivers SIGNIEL's signature luxury hospitality through thoughtful personalized services, gourmet experiences, and exclusive offerings for guests, including Salon de Signiel. In introducing SIGNIEL Seoul this year, the Michelin Guide cited its differentiated stay experience created by its high level of service and exceptional spaces as a key strength. Signiel Busan is also said to have received high marks for its distinctive experience combining Busan's local character with luxury hospitality, supported by space design inspired by the waves and nature of Haeundae and expansive ocean views.

The competitiveness of the SIGNIEL brand is also helping drive demand among global customers. At SIGNIEL Seoul, the number of foreign guests in July and August this year rose by about 20% year on year, while room sales increased by about 15%. The hotel is enhancing its competitiveness as a global luxury hotel by offering differentiated stays to business travelers as well as customers planning special trips and anniversaries. At Signiel Busan, the number of foreign guests in July and August rose by about 60% year on year, while the average length of stay reached three to four nights. Demand from global customers expanded significantly, and stay-oriented content, including offerings linked to cultural performances, has also been well received, with some products selling out immediately after launch.

A LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS official said, "The selection of SIGNIEL Seoul and Signiel Busan for MICHELIN Two Keys for the second consecutive year is meaningful because it recognizes not only the competitiveness of each hotel but also the value of service and hospitality pursued by SIGNIEL," adding, "We will continue to enhance our competitiveness as a luxury hotel brand representing Korea through SIGNIEL's differentiated experiences and services."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.