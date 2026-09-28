Supermodel Working at a Garbage Collection Site... "I'll Stay by My Family's Side" Despite Fashion Industry Offers

Photo: Baidu and South China Morning Post (SCMP)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 20-year-old Chinese woman who worked at a garbage collection site has made her runway debut, drawing widespread attention.

According to Hong Kong-based media outlet SCMP, Leng Minghui, 20, who is known by the nickname 'Chaoren Leng,' helps her boyfriend's father with garbage collection and sorting in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

She first attracted attention online last July, when a video of her working at a garbage collection site was posted on social media.

Although her work clothes were covered in dust and various types of waste were piled up around her, her height of 181 centimeters, slender frame and striking features caught people's attention.

One netizen said, "That pair of legs belongs on the runway," while another praised her, saying, "She's a supermodel in her own right."

China's leading supermodel Lu Xianren subsequently took an interest in Leng Minghui.

Lu also came from the countryside. Although she had no formal modeling training, she gained recognition by filming herself demonstrating a distinctive walk through the fields and posting the videos on social media.

In particular, videos featuring original outfits she made herself and fashion shows drew attention in 2019, prompting her to begin modeling in earnest. She later appeared on international stages, including China Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week (PFW) and Milan Fashion Week (MFW).

Lu later met Leng Minghui and coached her on walking and posing, telling her, "You are a natural supermodel." She also introduced her to actual modeling opportunities.

Leng Minghui eventually made her runway debut last November at SS26 Fashion Source in Shenzhen, China.

She subsequently expanded her work as a model by collaborating with Chinese automaker Chery and Chinese luxury art brand Zhubing Rendong, among others.

Several modeling agencies also offered her contracts.

However, Leng Minghui chose not to pursue a career as an exclusive model. Instead, she decided to remain with her boyfriend's family, who had taken her in and helped her continue her education, and keep working in garbage collection.

According to local media reports, Leng Minghui's childhood was not easy. Her parents divorced when she was one and left their hometown, while she was raised by her grandparents. She had to drop out of school at 15 after her grandfather died.

She later supported herself through various jobs, including working on a factory production line and as a cashier. After she met her boyfriend, his family took her in and provided financial assistance so she could continue her education.

Videos she posted on social media show her close relationship with her boyfriend's family. One video in particular showed her affectionately calling her boyfriend's father 'Dad.'

On social media, she said, "Collecting garbage is a means of making a living, while modeling is a dream," adding, "The two paths do not conflict with each other."

She also expressed her determination to continue modeling. "I am well aware that I do not have many opportunities to work as a model," she said. "I have to work harder." She continued, "I am constantly refining the details of my walk, how I turn my head and my poses," adding, "I have to do that to truly shine on the runway."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.