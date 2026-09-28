Irregular periods, weight gain and worsening acne? Suspect polycystic ovary syndrome

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman identified as A had maintained regular menstrual cycles, but her periods became irregular as she gained weight over the past few months. She initially thought it was simply a temporary change in her condition, but the symptoms continued. Although she had always had slightly more body hair than usual, her acne had also recently worsened. Concerned, A visited a hospital and was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

◇ Polycystic ovary syndrome can cause hirsutism, acne and female-pattern hair loss

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common reproductive endocrine disorder among women of reproductive age. It causes irregular menstruation when ovulation does not occur properly or when androgen secretion increases relative to female hormones. Symptoms associated with excess androgens, including hirsutism on the chin or upper lip, acne and female-pattern hair loss, may develop. Metabolic abnormalities such as insulin resistance, abnormal blood glucose levels, high blood pressure and abdominal obesity may also occur.

PCOS is also closely associated with sleep and mental health issues, including snoring, sleep apnea, depression and anxiety. Therefore, it is important to assess not only menstruation and pregnancy-related issues but also overall metabolic health, including blood sugar, cholesterol and obesity.

Professor Lee Je-yeon, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, explained, "Irregular periods are a hallmark symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome. Because regular ovulation does not occur, menstrual cycles often become longer or periods may be skipped. However, irregular menstruation can also result from various other causes, including rapid weight loss, thyroid disease and hyperprolactinemia. Identifying the exact cause should come first."

◇ Menopause may occur two to three years later than in the general population

Does PCOS occur at a particular age or stage of life? Professor Lee advised, "PCOS can delay menarche. If menarche has not begun at all, or if irregular periods continue three years after menarche, the patient should visit an adolescent gynecology clinic."

However, Professor Lee emphasized, "In teenagers, the reproductive hormone system is still immature, so irregular periods or acne may simply be normal changes associated with puberty. For approximately eight years after menarche, many small follicles may also be visible in the ovaries during normal pubertal development. Therefore, patients should not be diagnosed prematurely solely because the ovaries appear polycystic on an ultrasound."

She added, "Even among women diagnosed with PCOS, menstrual cycles often become regular around age 42. Symptoms such as hirsutism and acne also tend to improve in the 40s, while the polycystic appearance of the ovaries on ultrasound gradually diminishes. As a result, menopause occurs about two to three years later than in the general population."

Professor Lee also noted, "Although genetic factors are known to influence PCOS, it should be viewed as a complex disorder involving environmental factors as well. A mother having PCOS does not necessarily mean her daughter will develop it, but women should pay close attention to possible symptoms if a biological sister has been diagnosed with PCOS."

◇ Pregnancy is possible, but ovulatory dysfunction may cause infertility

Can delayed treatment for PCOS affect pregnancy? Professor Lee said, "Ovulatory dysfunction caused by PCOS is a common cause of infertility. However, having PCOS does not make pregnancy impossible. With an accurate diagnosis and effective ovulation-induction treatment, many patients can achieve a successful pregnancy."

She continued, "PCOS does not mean permanent, untreatable infertility, nor is it a condition that requires lifelong medication. Because lifelong management tailored to each patient's condition is needed after identifying the underlying problems through an accurate diagnosis, I recommend that anyone experiencing suspicious symptoms seek an evaluation and consultation with an obstetrician-gynecologist."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Je-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.