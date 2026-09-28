Kangwon Land Unveils 'Go Gil-dong's Unfamiliar Kangwon Land' Pop-Up Store in Hongdae

Kangwon Land is presenting a pop-up store featuring Go Gil-dong, a character from Dooly the Little Dinosaur, one of Korea's best-known comics.

According to Kangwon Land on the 28th, it will operate the '2026 Pop-Up Store in Hongdae—Go Gil-dong's Unfamiliar Kangwon Land' at Star Square in Hongdae, Mapo District, Seoul, for nine days from October 3 to 11. The pop-up store was inspired by the similarities between Go Gil-dong, who has devoted himself to his family but has been misunderstood as 'Korea's leading villain,' and Kangwon Land, which has been strongly associated with its casino image.

The pop-up store will feature eight experiential spaces, including the Ssangmun-dong mansion from the comic, High1 Water World, High1 Resort, an OX quiz zone, a guestbook zone and a lucky shop. Each space will combine the Go Gil-dong character with Kangwon Land content, allowing visitors to take photos and participate in hands-on activities.

Kangwon Land plans to provide various merchandise and promotional gifts, including clickers, beach towels and accommodation vouchers, to visitors and participants in the missions.

Kangwon Land CEO Kim Do-gyun said, "The pop-up store was created to convey Kangwon Land's diverse attractions and stories in a more approachable and entertaining way." He added, "We will continue various promotional activities so that we can establish ourselves as a company that communicates more closely with the public."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.