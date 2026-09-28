"Quality Over Quantity": Franchise Industry Strengthens Brand Competitiveness and Management Capabilities

The importance of brand competitiveness and franchisee-operated store management capabilities is growing across the franchise industry. This marks a shift from the previous focus on increasing the number of franchise locations.

According to the franchise industry, an increase in the number of franchise locations had long been regarded as a sign that a brand was continuing to grow. Conversely, stagnant location numbers were often seen as an indication that growth had stopped. Recently, however, the industry has moved away from its past fixation on expansion, with growing recognition that the qualitative growth of franchise locations matters more than their number. This appears to reflect a greater focus on sustainability, including brand competitiveness, rather than simply expanding the store network.

Juk Story is testing a Korean-style casual restaurant centered on pot-cooked porridge and rice to preserve its brand concept and secure the long-term operating stability of its franchise locations. The concept uses an instant-cooking system with pressure cookers designed for individual servings. Rather than expanding its franchise network, the renewal focuses on stabilizing existing locations and attracting a more diverse customer base.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu has operated its brand for many years and established cooking and logistics systems for its franchise locations. It developed a corporate brand called Blue Meal and runs the Manghyang Food Factory, creating a support system for franchisees while focusing on the stability of logistics supplies rather than expansion. The brand has been credited with improving franchisee convenience by simplifying the cooking processes required at each location.

Damga Hwarogui recently suspended franchise recruitment temporarily. The company said it did so to focus on strengthening and managing franchisee quality, service, and cleanliness, as well as improving sales. The headquarters is currently leading the process of obtaining Food Safety Restaurant certification for its franchise locations. So far, 76 locations have completed the certification. It is also strengthening hygiene management at its franchise locations through CESCO.

Companies linked to the franchise industry are also introducing products focused on franchisees. Examples include financial services that support cash management by shortening the settlement cycle for franchise sales, as well as franchise management apps that enable communication with headquarters anytime and anywhere. 365 Daily Banking operates a service that integrates card and delivery-app sales without requiring businesses to replace their existing POS systems or card terminals, with deposits made the following day 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays. This can help manage cash flow for recurring expenses such as ingredient costs and labor. However, franchisees also need to assess their individual sales structures and determine whether the benefits justify the costs.

Lead Planet operates a dedicated ERP system that centrally manages the operations of franchise headquarters. From the franchisor's perspective, the system enables the electronic management of the entire process, from providing disclosure documents to signing franchise agreements. Franchisees can receive notices and work-related information through a dedicated app and express their opinions at any time. It brings individual business communications together in a single system.

An industry official said, "Before signing a contract with a brand, prospective franchisees receive a disclosure document that lists new openings, contract expirations, and contract terminations over the past three years." The official added, "It is true that both prospective franchisees and industry participants have been preoccupied with the numbers." The official continued, "A franchise's true competitiveness does not lie in the number of locations," adding, "It is becoming more important to assess its ability to respond to risks and whether it has a long-term plan."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.