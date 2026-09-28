Samsung Electronics Steps Up Subscription Business, Expanding Customer Segmentation from Newlyweds and Seniors to Businesses

Two years after launching its subscription service, Samsung Electronics has overhauled the brand and expanded its target customers to include newlyweds, seniors and businesses. The move is seen as a strategy to transform its home-appliance business, which has traditionally focused on product sales, into a subscription business that combines products with management services. Growing interest in home-appliance subscription services has also influenced the shift.

Samsung Electronics said on the 28th that it had renamed the existing AI Subscription Club as Samsung AI Subscription and would offer services tailored to customers' life stages and usage environments. The new service provides more specialized management options, including installation, cleaning, moving and after-sales support in addition to the existing subscription services.

Samsung Electronics has added the Newlywed Pass to Blue Pass, its expert-managed subscription service, for newlywed couples and single-person households. After customers move, an engineer checks the condition of their home appliances. When dishwashers or robot vacuum cleaners are relocated, the built-in cabinetry is restored to its original condition. Cleaning services are also available at night and on public holidays for dual-income couples.

The Easy Care Pass, designed for senior customers, focuses on usage guidance and maintenance rather than the products themselves. A consultant calls customers regularly to inform them when consumables need to be replaced and explain how to use the products. A separate consultation channel tailored to seniors is also available.

Samsung Electronics has also introduced a product with lower subscription fees. Visit Care Lite reduces the number of maintenance visits compared with the existing Visit Care service, allowing customers to choose a plan based on their needs. For the Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Gallery Pro air conditioner, the monthly subscription fee under a six-year contract has been reduced from 92,000 won to 82,000 won. The monthly cost is lowered by 10,000 won by reducing the number of professional cleaning visits and other services. Visit Care Lite will also be available for water purifiers, air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, air dressers and dishwashers starting in November.

Samsung Electronics is targeting businesses as well as individual customers in the subscription market. It will launch B2B Samsung AI Subscription for public institutions, hotels, hospitals and financial companies. Businesses can reduce the upfront costs associated with purchasing home appliances and electronic products in bulk while receiving free after-sales service for up to six years. Through B2B Blue Pass, the company will also provide management services tailored to each business location.

Samsung Electronics has strengthened its pricing benefits to attract more subscription customers. It will offer discounts of up to 20% on selected subscription products through October 31. New customers who subscribe to two or more products together will receive a discount of up to 5%, while customers who subscribe to multiple product categories as a package will receive membership points worth up to 6 million won.

Lim Seong-taek, vice president and head of Samsung Electronics' Korean operations, said, "We will continue to innovate Blue Pass, which takes responsibility for the entire subscription process, from sales and delivery to installation and repairs." He added, "We will provide a differentiated subscription experience."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.