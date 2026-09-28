A Giant Tuna Leaps Through the Waves—Some Even Suspect It Was AI-Generated

Photo courtesy of SURFER Magazine

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An extraordinary scene was captured at a beach in the United Kingdom when a giant bluefin tuna suddenly leaped out of the water during a surfing session.

The bluefin tuna reportedly exposed most of its body above the sea, snatched a small fish, and then disappeared back beneath the waves.

Although the footage was filmed in real life, the cinematic quality of the scene prompted some people online to question whether it had been generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

According to surfing publication SURFER Magazine, the giant tuna was filmed leaping from the sea during a surfing lesson at Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, in the United Kingdom.

The tuna burst through the surface with nearly its entire body emerging from the water. It then grabbed a small mackerel in its mouth before diving back into the sea.

The video was filmed by Jacob Waller, 23, a manager at Newquay Activity Centre. As the footage spread online, some users suspected that it had been generated by AI. Waller explained that the video was genuine.

Waller said, "It was an incredible moment when the tuna leaped out of the water, grabbed a mackerel in its mouth, and snatched it away." He added that prey had been gathering in the area at the time.

The video's release prompted a variety of reactions online.

Users commented, "An amazing moment captured by chance," "I think the cans need to be made bigger," and "If it had collided with someone, their life could have been in danger."

Tuna are considered among the largest and fastest predatory fish in the ocean. Atlantic bluefin tuna, in particular, are known to pursue prey at high speeds despite their massive bodies.

Atlantic bluefin tuna can swim at speeds of up to about 70 kilometers per hour and can reach around 2 meters in length.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.