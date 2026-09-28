Korean Folk Village to Host Special Exhibition by Yeo Dong-hun, Showcasing 16 Works from October 3

Korean Folk Village announced on the 28th that it will hold the special art exhibition Welcome to Paradise by artist Yeo Dong-hun at the special exhibition gallery of the World Folk Museum from October 3 through December 6. Born in 1970, Yeo continued his artistic career after graduating from the Printmaking Department of Chugye University for the Arts, drawing on bright, vivid colors and fairy-tale-like imagination. Through his distinctive style, he has held solo and group exhibitions at ARTPARK, Insa Art Center, LOTTE GALLERY and Sejong Center, among other venues.

According to Korean Folk Village, the special art exhibition Welcome to Paradise will feature 16 works by Yeo. The works explore a wide range of subjects, from cities and nature encountered during travels to festivals, buildings, hanok, traditional weddings and local residents. Rather than simply reproducing familiar scenery, Yeo places different images and spaces within a single frame to create a world where reality and imagination coexist.

The exhibition's first section, 'Voyage,' features works that highlight the artist's imagination. In series such as Welcome to Paradise and Midnight Voyage, objects rarely encountered together in reality—including submarines and the sea, as well as cities and nature—are brought together in a single frame.

The 'Parade' section presents the artist's expanded perspective shaped by his travels. It features large-scale works based on Munich, Provence and lavender landscapes, along with the Here Comes the Big Parade series, which captures impressions of European cities and villages, architecture and festivals. People, automobiles, buildings and nature fill the frames, unfolding like scenes from a single festival.

After capturing landscapes from around the world, the artist's gaze turns toward Korea and his hometown in the exhibition's final section, 'Paradise.' Traditional subjects such as hanok, traditional weddings and the twelve zodiac animals are reinterpreted through Yeo's signature vivid colors and free-flowing compositions, transforming familiar scenery into new images.

Korean Folk Village plans to broaden the connection between traditional culture and contemporary art through Yeo's exhibition. The initiative combines contemporary art with a space that presents traditional everyday culture, allowing visitors to view familiar traditional elements from a different perspective. A session will also be held on the exhibition's opening day, October 3, giving visitors an opportunity to speak directly with Yeo.

Kim Geon-pyo, a curator at the Korean Folk Village Art Museum, said, "This exhibition allows visitors to view in one place the trajectory of Yeo Dong-hun's artistic world, from the fairy-tale imagination and landscapes of the world that he has depicted over many years to Korea's traditions and his hometown." He added, "We hope it will provide visitors who come to Korean Folk Village to experience traditional culture with an opportunity to encounter contemporary art naturally."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.