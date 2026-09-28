Lee Hwan-ju, President of KB Kookmin Bank, Joins 'Finance Relay Campaign to Save Lives' to Prevent Victimization by Illegal Private Lending

◇ Lee Hwan-ju, president of KB Kookmin Bank, participates in the 'Finance Relay Campaign to Save Lives.' Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Bank

Lee Hwan-ju, president of KB Kookmin Bank, has joined the 'Finance Relay Campaign to Save Lives,' an initiative aimed at preventing victims of illegal private lending and promoting the social value of inclusive finance.

Launched by the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency last July, the public campaign seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal private lending and increase public interest in protecting financially vulnerable groups.

Financial and public institutions are taking part in the campaign. After being nominated by Lee Ho-sung, president and CEO of Hana Bank, Lee Hwan-ju named Jeong Mun-cheol, CEO of KB Life Insurance, as the next participant.

Lee Hwan-ju said, "I take seriously the fact that more people are recently struggling with illegal private lending and excessive debt." He added, "KB Kookmin Bank will continue to lead efforts to practice and expand inclusive finance as a strong partner for financially vulnerable groups."

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.