"The cabin suddenly filled with smoke"... Passenger plane makes emergency landing, four taken to hospital

File photo. Source: Unsplash.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Delta Air Lines passenger plane traveling from Spain to the United States made an emergency landing after smoke broke out inside the cabin.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, Delta Air Lines Flight DL251, which departed Barcelona, Spain, for Boston, United States, at around 5:30 p.m. local time on the 27th, declared an emergency after smoke was detected in the cabin and made an emergency landing at Porto Airport in Portugal.

According to passengers, the crew began emergency procedures after smoke started rising inside the cabin. There were 296 passengers on board, 14 of whom received medical attention. Four people in serious condition were taken to hospitals and were later reported to have gradually stabilized.

Delta Air Lines said, "Flight DL251, traveling from Barcelona to Boston, was diverted to Porto, Portugal, following a report of a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and we apologize for the delay to the passengers' journeys."

The exact cause of the smoke has not yet been determined, and authorities and the airline have launched an investigation.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.