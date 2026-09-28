The 'Scalp Care' Trend Spreads as Scalp and Hair Receive Face-Like Care; Shinsegae Duty Free Sales of Related Products Rise 65%

As interest in scalp and hair care grows amid strong ultraviolet rays and increased outdoor activity, “scalp care”—the meticulous treatment of the scalp and hair like facial skin—is emerging as a new beauty trend.

Demand is also growing for at-home hair care, with consumers managing their hair themselves at home or while traveling instead of visiting professional salons. Beyond shampoo and conditioner, product offerings have recently expanded to include scalp tonics, cooling gua sha tools and massagers, each designed for different purposes and methods of use.

◇Scalp and hair care brand “VIVELAB.” Photo provided by Shinsegae Duty Free

This trend is also clearly visible across the retail industry.

According to Shinsegae Duty Free, sales of scalp and hair care products in August rose by about 65% from the previous month. As the “Skinification of Hair” trend—managing the scalp and hair in stages, just like skin—continues to spread, more customers are seeking related products.

Shinsegae Duty Free exclusively offers the “SWISS JUST Hair Repair Balm.” Containing Swiss herbal ingredients, the product supplies moisture and nutrients to dry, damaged hair. It is gaining word-of-mouth popularity as a premium hair care product suitable for managing hair exposed to ultraviolet rays and external conditions while traveling. The recently introduced “REFILLED Cytokine Hair Tonic Booster Pro” is a highly concentrated tonic that nourishes the scalp and hair. Its simple application has drawn attention as an everyday scalp care item.

Self-massage products are also popular. The “BENTON Scalp Gua Sha Massager Duo” features a wood design that is easy to hold and can be used to massage the scalp. The “Fillimilli Scalp Cooling Gua Sha” is also attracting interest as an at-home care item, offering a refreshing sensation while enabling convenient scalp massage.

In response to rapidly growing demand for scalp and hair care, Shinsegae Duty Free is also expanding its brand lineup. It exclusively pre-launched “VIVELAB,” a scalp and hair care brand that has received favorable responses through major retail channels, including TV home shopping. Shinsegae Duty Free plans to continue discovering scalp and hair care brands that offer differentiated functions and user experiences. It also aims to expand its beauty portfolio, traditionally centered on cosmetics and fragrances, into wellness and hair care.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, “More customers are now seeking to manage their scalp and hair through routines tailored to their specific needs, just like facial skin, leading to growing interest in a wider range of related products, from tonics to gua sha tools and cooling products.” The official added, “We will continue to discover differentiated brands and products in line with changing beauty and wellness trends, while expanding opportunities for customers to experience new beauty and hair care products.”

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.