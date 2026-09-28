Woman convicted after using AI to fake pregnancy test and dupe boyfriend out of about 1 million won

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman was convicted after using artificial intelligence (AI) to falsify a pregnancy test and gynecological medical records, then duping her boyfriend out of about 1 million won.

According to TVBS and other Taiwanese media outlets, Woman A, who lives in Tainan, sent her then-boyfriend a photo of a pregnancy test manipulated with an AI program last March and falsely told him she was pregnant. The pregnancy test in the photo showed two lines, indicating a positive result.

The next day, she lied again, saying that she had felt unwell, gone to the hospital and undergone an abortion procedure. She then demanded 25,000 Taiwan dollars, or about 1.07 million won, from her boyfriend for the surgery.

Believing her story, the boyfriend went to her home and gave her the money. When he later asked for medical receipts and treatment records, she turned to AI once again.

This time, she created and sent him medical billing records and receipts that appeared to have been issued by an actual gynecology clinic.

However, the boyfriend contacted the hospital directly and discovered that no such medical records existed. He eventually reported her to the police, and the woman stood trial.

During the investigation and trial, the woman admitted that she had falsified the pregnancy test and gynecological medical records and taken the money. However, she claimed that using AI had been merely a prank. She also explained that she had intended to use the money for living expenses because her boyfriend was usually reluctant to spend money on her.

The court ruled that creating and providing the fabricated electronic records constituted the forgery and use of forged private documents.

However, the court took into account that she had no prior criminal record, had admitted to the offense and shown remorse during the trial, had been in a romantic relationship with the victim at the time, and had caused a relatively small financial loss. She was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years. The court also ordered her to return the 25,000 Taiwan dollars she obtained through deception to her boyfriend.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter — bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.