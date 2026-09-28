"Did the actress rest her head on the male actor's chest?" Prosecutors launch investigation

Photo courtesy of Fars News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Local prosecutors have launched an investigation after an Iranian actress appeared to rest her head against a male actor's chest during a theatrical performance. The production team explained that the actors were actually farther apart than they appeared in the video and that the misunderstanding resulted from the filming angle. However, prosecutors have reportedly booked the actors and production staff as criminal suspects.

According to local media outlets, including Fars News Agency, Tehran prosecutors are investigating people involved in the play 'Tehran Paris Tehran/Bridge,' which is currently being performed in Tehran, on suspicion of violating public order, among other charges.

The controversy centers on footage of the performance filmed by an audience member on a mobile phone. The video shows a female actor tilting her head toward a male actor's chest, while another scene appears to show the male actor placing his hand on the woman's head.

Iranian judicial authorities said the actors' behavior in the scene was "contrary to social customs and decency." In Iran, religious and legal restrictions apply to physical contact between unrelated men and women in public places, and theatrical stages are no exception.

Fars News Agency, a conservative-leaning Iranian outlet, also took issue with the scene. It criticized the incident as an example of the boundary between artistic freedom and rules governing public conduct becoming increasingly blurred, publishing a report that said, "There seems to be no director on the theater stage."

As the controversy grew, the production team immediately issued an explanation. It argued that the audience-filmed video was shot from a narrow angle and did not accurately show the actual distance between the actors.

The team also explained that the two people in the disputed scene were siblings in the play and that the scene depicted them relying on each other during a crisis. It therefore maintained that the scene was not intended to violate Iran's religious or legal regulations.

The production team added that it later changed the actors' positions and movements to avoid further misunderstandings.

It remains unclear what conclusion the prosecutorial investigation will reach.

In recent years, Iranian judicial authorities have continued to intervene in artists' activities, including performances by female singers. In December 2024, controversy erupted after a video showed singer Parastoo Ahmadi performing with male musicians without wearing a hijab, and legal action against those involved followed. In that case, an appeals court reportedly upheld the lower court's ruling in September 2026.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.