Korea University Anam Hospital Opens Pediatric Emergency Room at Regional Emergency Medical Center, Advancing Expertise in Pediatric Emergency Care

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korea University Anam Hospital, led by Hospital Director Han Seung-beom, is working to strengthen its capabilities in treating pediatric emergency patients. The hospital opened the Pediatric Emergency Room of the Regional Emergency Medical Center at Korea University Anam Hospital and held an opening ceremony on the 9th. Key hospital officials and other stakeholders attended the ceremony, marking a new beginning in efforts to strengthen the pediatric emergency care system.

The opening of the Pediatric Emergency Room of the Regional Emergency Medical Center at Korea University Anam Hospital focused on enhancing the expertise and stability of pediatric emergency care. The hospital systematically expanded its dedicated medical staff, beds, and care system based on the infrastructure of its existing pediatric emergency care unit. It added three specialists dedicated to pediatric emergency patients and began operating four beds reserved for children, laying the foundation for more advanced pediatric emergency care.

The pediatric emergency room operates within the Regional Emergency Medical Center to provide children with faster and more specialized emergency care. Children often differ from adults in disease patterns, symptom presentation, and treatment processes, making careful care tailored to their age and condition essential. Accordingly, Korea University Anam Hospital has strengthened initial emergency treatment led by specialists dedicated to pediatric emergency patients and established a system that can quickly connect patients with specialized care in the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine when necessary.

The hospital also organized its existing pediatric emergency care space while strengthening staffing and bed operations. This is expected to enable closer monitoring of pediatric emergency patients and more seamless coordination of the examinations, treatment, hospitalization, and specialty care required according to each patient's severity.

The Regional Emergency Medical Center at Korea University Anam Hospital has provided emergency care by rapidly assessing patients' severity and working closely with the various clinical departments. Through the opening of the pediatric emergency room, the hospital plans to further solidify its role as a tertiary general hospital and the region's final treatment provider for critically ill and emergency patients, including children as well as adults.

Hospital Director Han Seung-beom said, "We expect Korea University Anam Hospital's capabilities in pediatric emergency care to improve further by opening the Pediatric Emergency Room of the Regional Emergency Medical Center and strengthening the care system through the addition of specialists dedicated to pediatric emergency patients." He added, "We hope pediatric emergency patients will receive the best possible care more quickly and safely, followed by positive treatment outcomes through close coordination with the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Han Kap-su, chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine; Kim Su-jin, director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center; Lee Young-jun, chief of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine; Han

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.