"Initial Severity and Rate of Worsening in Newly Diagnosed Diabetes Signal Pancreatic Cancer Risk"

The higher the initial treatment intensity, the greater the tendency for pancreatic cancer risk to rise. The risk was higher among patients whose treatment was intensified through additional medications or the

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that people newly diagnosed with diabetes may need to be assessed for pancreatic cancer if their initial treatment intensity is high or their treatment is rapidly intensified over a short period.

Moon Jae Chung, a professor of gastroenterology at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University; Lee Min-young, a professor of endocrinology; Jang Sung-in, a professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Yonsei University College of Medicine; and Min Heui Yu, a researcher in the Research Support Division, reported that the initial severity and short-term progression of newly diagnosed diabetes were closely associated with the risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Because pancreatic cancer often produces no clear early symptoms, it is frequently diagnosed only after the disease has significantly progressed. Approximately 80% to 90% of cases are detected when surgical removal is difficult, while even patients eligible for resection have a five-year postoperative survival rate of only about 20%. Accordingly, identifying people at high risk of pancreatic cancer before symptoms appear and detecting the disease early are considered important challenges in improving survival.

Studies have consistently reported that newly developed diabetes may be an early sign of pancreatic cancer. About half of pancreatic cancer patients also have diabetes, and many of them develop hyperglycemia before being diagnosed with cancer. However, previous research has focused mainly on whether diabetes developed before the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, leaving differences in pancreatic cancer risk according to diabetes severity at diagnosis and the subsequent rate of worsening unclear.

Using data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) covering 2002 to 2019, the research team followed 402,663 people for up to 15 years. The study included 116,064 adults aged 40 or older who were newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between 2005 and 2019, along with 286,599 non-diabetic controls. Medication prescriptions at diagnosis and subsequent treatment changes were used as indicators of initial diabetes severity and progression. The newly diagnosed diabetes patients were divided according to treatment intensity at diagnosis into 81,644 people who were not taking medication, 27,876 taking oral hypoglycemic agents, and 6,544 receiving insulin injections.

The analysis showed that the risk of developing pancreatic cancer increased with the intensity of diabetes treatment at diagnosis. Compared with the non-diabetic control group, the risk was 3.01 times higher among those not taking medication, 4.32 times higher among those taking oral hypoglycemic agents, and 5.6 times higher among those receiving insulin injections. This trend was more pronounced for pancreatic cancer diagnosed within three years of diabetes onset. Compared with the non-diabetic control group, the risk of pancreatic cancer within three years was 4.75 times higher in the no-medication group, 9.44 times higher in the oral hypoglycemic agent group, and 10.73 times higher in the insulin injection group.

The research team also analyzed the risk of developing pancreatic cancer according to changes in diabetes medication treatment intensity during the six months after a new diabetes diagnosis.

The results showed that, even among patients who began treatment at the same level, pancreatic cancer risk was higher in those whose treatment was intensified than in those whose treatment intensity was maintained or reduced.

Among patients who were not taking medication when diagnosed with diabetes but began diabetes medication within six months, the risk of pancreatic cancer was 6.50 times higher than in the non-diabetic control group. This was higher than the 3.67-fold risk among patients who had taken oral diabetes medication from the beginning but whose treatment intensity did not subsequently increase. In particular, patients who initially received oral medication but required insulin injections within six months had a pancreatic cancer risk as high as 26.54 times that of the non-diabetic control group.

The same trend was observed in an analysis of 90,331 newly diagnosed diabetes patients and 90,331 non-diabetic controls whose major clinical characteristics had been balanced through propensity-score adjustment.

Moon Jae Chung said, "This study provides evidence that the initial severity and short-term progression of newly diagnosed diabetes can be used in strategies for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. However, the absolute risk of pancreatic cancer among patients with newly diagnosed diabetes is low, at less than 1% to 2%. Therefore, it is necessary to establish a precision surveillance system that combines clinical features with risk-prediction models and biomarkers." The findings were recently published in the international journal Gut (IF 24.6).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Moon Jae Chung, Professor Lee Min-young, Professor Jang Sung-in, and Researcher Min Heui Yu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.