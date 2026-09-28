'Hanwha Classic 2026,' Selected as a Cultural and Arts Program Marking 140 Years of Korea-France Diplomatic Relations, to Be Held in Changwon, Geoje and Seoul in November; Le Poeme Harmonique to Make Its Korean Debut

◇'Hanwha Classic 2026.' Image courtesy of Hanwha Group

Hanwha Group's Hanwha Classic 2026 will be held in Changwon and Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province, as well as Seoul, this November.

This marks the first time that the Hanwha Classic concert series, which has continued for 14 years, has expanded to South Gyeongsang Province. French ensemble Le Poeme Harmonique will present French Baroque music at 3·15 Art Hall in Changwon on November 22, the Geoje Culture and Arts Center on November 24, and Seoul Arts Center on November 26.

The performance will allow classical music lovers in Changwon and Geoje, where Hanwha's key business sites are located, to experience the essence of Baroque music at venues close to home.

Le Poeme Harmonique, led by conductor Vincent Dumestre, who has received the Officer rank of France's Order of Arts and Letters and the Knight rank of the National Order of Merit, has led the global early-music scene by delving deeply into the Baroque repertoire since its founding in 1998. The ensemble is recognized for creating multidimensional art that crosses the boundaries between secular and sacred music while combining it with other genres, including theater and dance.

The program for the ensemble's first performance in Korea, titled "Music of the Sun King," brings together court music from the era of Louis XIV, when France led European art in the 17th century. At the time, the French court fostered a unique culture by blending music and art from across Europe, including Switzerland, Italy and Greece, as well as from Türkiye, China and Africa. Le Poeme Harmonique will vividly revive the splendor and appeal of French court music with rare period instruments such as the theorbo and lirone.

Meanwhile, this year's Hanwha Classic 2026 has been selected by the Embassy of France in Korea as a "Cultural and Arts Program Commemorating the 140th Anniversary of Korea-France Diplomatic Relations." The event is particularly meaningful because it will recreate music that flourished in the French court of the 17th century on a Korean stage, connecting the cultural exchange between the two countries through music.

A Hanwha Group official said, "We are pleased to present world-class Baroque music to audiences in South Gyeongsang Province this time through Hanwha Classic, which has continued for 14 years," adding, "We will continue our cultural and arts activities with local communities."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.