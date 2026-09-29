"Touched a Sensitive Area Without Wearing Gloves"—What Did the Court Decide in the Gynecologist's Case?

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Taiwanese gynecologist who was indicted for allegedly touching a female patient's sensitive area without wearing medical gloves was acquitted at both the trial and appellate levels.

According to Taiwan media outlets, including United Daily News Network, a female patient identified as A visited a gynecology clinic in Changhua County in April 2025. She claimed that the doctor touched her genital area for about 30 seconds without wearing gloves while performing an ultrasound examination.

Patient A testified that the doctor touched her while the nurse had turned away to operate the ultrasound equipment. She did not immediately protest because she trusted the doctor's expertise, but her discomfort and doubts grew after the examination. Before leaving the examination room, she told the nurse what had happened and then reported it to the police.

The doctor strongly denied the allegations. Although he admitted examining the patient by palpation without wearing gloves, he argued that he had checked her lower abdomen and pubic area because she complained of pain, and that he had not touched her vulva. He explained that there was no sexual intent whatsoever.

The nurse testified that before the ultrasound examination, she had the patient lower her underwear to a certain extent and then used paper to cover the area being examined. Investigators found that the patient had kept her legs together during the examination.

The court found that, under these circumstances, the doctor would have had to move past the covered area to touch it directly, as the patient claimed. The examination room was also relatively small, and the nurse was operating a computer just a few steps from the bed, meaning the doctor could have been visible to her. Given these circumstances, the court determined that it was difficult to conclude that the doctor had touched the patient's sensitive area for sexual purposes.

The trial court consequently acquitted the doctor. The prosecution appealed, but the appellate court reached the same conclusion.

However, what drew attention in this case was not the acquittal itself, but the court's separate guidance included in the ruling.

The appellate court emphasized that a good doctor-patient relationship is built on mutual trust and sufficient communication. In particular, because gynecological examinations often involve sensitive parts of the body, the court unusually urged medical staff to explain the reason for and process of any necessary palpation fully to patients beforehand and to wear medical gloves to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.