Sudden Facial Palsy: Treatment During the 'First Three Weeks' Is Crucial... Beware of Sequelae Such as Facial Asymmetry

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If one side of the mouth suddenly droops or the eye cannot close properly, peripheral facial palsy should be suspected.

It is easy to delay treatment, assuming the condition will improve naturally over time. However, facial palsy requires an early response because nerve damage can progress rapidly soon after onset. The extent of nerve damage should be accurately assessed and treatment started as soon as possible. In particular, the first three weeks after onset are a critical period requiring intensive treatment to aid recovery and reduce lasting complications. With guidance from Professor Kim Jeong-hyeon of the Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital, we summarize the early symptoms and treatment options for facial palsy.

◇ Patients with the Most Common Form of Facial Palsy, Bell's Palsy, Increase 7% in Five Years

Peripheral facial palsy is a condition in which the muscles on one side of the face become paralyzed because of a problem with the facial nerve, the seventh cranial nerve responsible for facial muscle movement. The most common form is Bell's palsy, which is believed to be associated with viral inflammation caused by weakened immunity. Bell's palsy is more common than many people realize. According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), 55,181 patients were treated for Bell's palsy (G51.0) in 2025. The number of patients has generally been rising, increasing by approximately 7.1% over five years from 51,511 in 2020.

◇ The Greater the Initial Nerve Damage, the Higher the Risk of Lasting Complications

The most common symptom is an inability to properly move the muscles on one side of the face. The eyebrow may droop, wrinkles may not form properly on the forehead, and the eye may not close completely. The mouth may pull to one side, causing food or water to spill out while eating or drinking. Abnormal facial sensations, changes in tear production, increased sensitivity to sound, altered taste, and pain around the ear may also occur. Symptoms can worsen rapidly during the first one to two days after onset and may continue to progress for several days depending on the extent of nerve damage.

Once nerve damage stops and recovery begins, the symptoms of facial palsy gradually improve over several months. However, the more severe the initial nerve damage, the greater the likelihood that recovery will be incomplete and lasting complications will remain. These may include facial asymmetry and contracture, in which the facial muscles become stiff. Another common complication is synkinesis, in which facial muscles move involuntarily at the same time—for example, the mouth moving along with the eye when the eye is closed. Therefore, treatment that limits nerve damage and promotes recovery during the early stage of the condition is important.

Professor Kim Jeong-hyeon explained, "Because the extent of nerve damage in the early stage of facial palsy affects future recovery and the development of lasting complications, it is important not to delay treatment when symptoms appear. In particular, the first three weeks after onset are a critical period during which the extent of nerve damage must be accurately assessed and intensive treatment provided."

◇ Treatment Plan Developed After Assessing Nerve Damage Through Electromyography

Because the extent of nerve damage varies from patient to patient, facial palsy requires a treatment plan based on an accurate assessment. During the early stage, electromyography and other tests are used to evaluate the extent of facial nerve damage and the prognosis. Steroid treatment may also be administered when necessary.

Professor Kim Jeong-hyeon said, "Facial palsy is not simply a problem with the appearance of the face; it is a condition that affects functions closely related to daily life, such as closing the eyes, eating, and speaking. If one side of the face suddenly becomes difficult to move, it is better to seek prompt medical attention and receive an accurate diagnosis than to wait and see."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jeong-hyeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.