Cancer Cells Also Undergo a 'Selective Sweep'—Evolutionary Pathway of Biliary Tract Cancer Development, Recurrence and Metastasis Identified

The differently colored circles represent distinct cancer-cell populations, while X marks a population that disappeared after losing the competition. Recurrence and metastasis after surgery are also caused by multiple

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that genetic changes in biliary tract cancer begin before the disease develops and that, when the cancer recurs after surgery, multiple cancer-cell populations regrow together rather than a single cancer cell.

A research team led by Professor Kim Ji-won of Hematology and Oncology and Professor Na Hee-young of Pathology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, with Professor Kang Min-su of Hematology and Oncology and researcher Lee Ju-hyeon as co-first authors, identified the evolutionary pathway of biliary tract cancer from its precancerous stage through recurrence and metastasis. The findings were published in npj Precision Oncology, an international oncology journal affiliated with Nature.

Biliary tract cancer develops in the pathways through which bile flows, including the bile ducts, gallbladder and ampulla of Vater. Its incidence is particularly high in some countries, including South Korea. More than half of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage when surgery is not possible, and survival is limited to 11 to 15 months. Even among patients who undergo surgery with the goal of a cure, about half experience a recurrence, making it a difficult cancer to treat. However, few studies have tracked the entire process of biliary tract cancer development, recurrence and metastasis at the genomic level.

The research team analyzed 72 specimens from 17 patients with biliary tract cancer, including normal tissue, precancerous lesions, primary tumors, and metastatic or recurrent tumors. They used whole-exome sequencing, a method that reads all protein-coding regions of the genome to identify mutations. Based on the results, the researchers created patient-specific family trees showing the order in which cancer-cell populations, or clones, emerged and branched, allowing them to trace the evolutionary path of the cancer backward.

The analysis revealed mutations in key biliary tract cancer genes, including TP53, KRAS and SMAD4, in precancerous lesions. Although the lesions did not yet appear to be cancerous, cancer-related changes were already underway at the genetic level.

Among the cell populations in the precancerous lesions, only those with a survival advantage remained and developed into primary tumors. The research team explained that this represented a 'selective sweep,' in which populations with an advantage in survival and proliferation were selected from among competing cell populations, much like Darwinian natural selection, and came to dominate the lesions.

This selective expansion also continued during metastasis. Rather than spreading evenly, the primary tumor's cells formed metastases in which a specific cell population that had been a minority in the primary tumor became dominant. Because each organ has a different environment, the population best suited to survive there was selected in each location.

Of particular note, multiple cell populations that had made up the primary tumor remained intact even in cancers that recurred after surgical removal of the tumor. Cancer recurrence has traditionally been thought to occur when a single cancer cell hidden somewhere in the body grows again over time. However, the fact that the entire composition of the primary tumor's cells remained indicates that recurrence occurs through a 'polyclonal' process, in which multiple cell populations escape together as a group and establish themselves elsewhere.

The researchers also found evidence that anticancer treatment may have influenced cancer evolution. Mutations leave distinctive patterns depending on their causes, and patterns known to be associated with anticancer drugs used to treat biliary tract cancer were more common in metastatic and recurrent lesions. This suggests that cancer cells that survived the drugs' attack proliferated while retaining those patterns. However, Professor Kang Min-su of Hematology and Oncology cautioned against misunderstanding the finding, saying, "This does not mean that anticancer drugs make cancer worse. Rather, it shows that the treatment process itself can also influence the evolution of cancer cells."

Some features, however, remained unchanged. Alterations targeted by targeted therapies, such as ERBB2 gene amplification and KRAS mutations identified at diagnosis, remained intact even after recurrence and metastasis.

Professor Kim Ji-won of Hematology and Oncology said, "The fact that major genetic alterations identified at diagnosis remain intact even after recurrence and metastasis shows the importance of developing treatment strategies based on precise genomic analysis from the time of diagnosis. Our goal is to improve treatment outcomes for biliary tract cancer through strategies that reflect the principles of cancer evolution."

Professor Na Hee-young of Pathology said, "This study is significant because it confirmed, as a continuous process, the genetic changes through which biliary tract cancer evolves from its precancerous stage to metastasis and recurrence. The finding that competition and selection among cell populations begin in precancerous lesions will provide an important clue to understanding how biliary tract cancer develops."

The study was conducted with support from the Ministry of Education, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF)'s Korean SGER (Small Grant for Exploratory Research) program, and other sources.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Kim Ji-won of Hematology and Oncology, Professor Na Hee-young of Pathology, Professor Kang Min-su of Hematology and Oncology, and researcher Lee Ju-hyeon, all from Seoul National University Bundang

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.