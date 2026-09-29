Woman Cuts Safety Rope of Worker on 13th-Floor Exterior: "I Stopped When I Tried to Cut the Second Rope"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman who cut the safety rope of a worker performing exterior-wall repairs on a high-rise building in Spain was indicted on attempted murder charges. Prosecutors sought a six-year prison sentence.

According to local media outlets including El Debate, the defendant cut one of the safety ropes holding a worker who was suspended between the 12th and 13th floors of a high-rise building in Benidorm, Alicante Province, Spain, on January 20, 2021, local time.

The defendant stepped onto the terrace outside her apartment in the building where she lived and used a sharp object to cut one of the safety ropes securing the worker.

With the worker in danger, she then attempted to cut the second safety rope as well.

However, authorities determined that the defendant stopped after other workers at the scene witnessed what was happening and shouted at her.

After one of the safety ropes was severed, the worker had to grab a protruding section of the building's railing to avoid falling. Prosecutors argued that it was an extremely dangerous situation in which the worker could have fallen to the ground if the second rope had also been cut.

At a recent hearing, prosecutors said the defendant's actions constituted attempted murder and sought a six-year prison sentence.

The court is expected to resume the trial soon.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.