"Transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy has a 0.9% long-term recurrence rate"... Recurrence around the surgical access route is 0.03%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] The long-term recurrence rate after transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy was found to be low.

The extent to which the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes at the time of surgery had a greater influence on the location of recurrence than either the surgical method or the direction from which the robot approached.

A research team led by Sang-Wook Kang, a professor in the Department of Thyroid and Endocrine Surgery at Yonsei Cancer Center, and Jae-Sang Ryu, a clinical instructor, reported on the 29th that 97 of 10,504 patients with differentiated thyroid cancer developed recurrence after transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy during a median follow-up of 67 months. The recurrence rate was 0.9%.

Differentiated thyroid cancer retains many of the characteristics of normal thyroid cells and accounts for most thyroid cancers. It generally progresses slowly and has favorable treatment outcomes, but it can recur long after surgery, making continued monitoring necessary.

Thyroid cancer surgery is usually performed through an incision in the front of the neck. In contrast, transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy involves making an incision in the armpit, inserting robotic surgical instruments, and removing the thyroid. Its advantages include avoiding a visible neck scar while allowing surgeons to use the robot's precise movements and magnified surgical view.

The safety and therapeutic efficacy of transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy have been established worldwide. However, few large-scale studies have followed patients over the long term and analyzed when and where the cancer recurs. In particular, it had not been clearly established whether the surgical route from the armpit to the thyroid could affect the long-term location of recurrence.

The research team analyzed the clinical and pathological data of 10,504 patients with differentiated thyroid cancer who underwent transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy at Yonsei Cancer Center over an 18-year period from 2007 to 2024. In addition to recurrence rates, the researchers examined the location and timing of recurrences by anatomical region.

The analysis found that 97 patients developed structural recurrence, which can be confirmed through imaging or biopsy, representing a recurrence rate of 0.9%. Cancer recurred in only one location in 87 patients, or 89.7% of those with recurrence, while 10 patients, or 10.3%, experienced recurrence in two or more locations.

By location, recurrence was most common in the lateral neck lymph nodes on the operated side, with 48 cases. This was followed by 38 cases in the contralateral thyroid lobe left in place, 12 cases in the central neck lymph nodes around the thyroid, and four cases in the lateral neck lymph nodes on the side opposite the surgery. Because a single patient can experience recurrence in more than one location, the total number of location-specific recurrences exceeds the number of patients with recurrence.

Recurrence around the surgical access route was extremely rare. Only three patients, approximately 0.03% of all patients, developed recurrence outside the cervical lymph node regions, such as in muscle or skin. Of these, only two cases occurred along the route used to insert the robotic instruments. All were detected within five years after surgery.

The location of recurrence was closely associated with the status of lymph node metastasis at the time of surgery. Patients whose cancer had spread to the central neck lymph nodes around the thyroid were more likely to develop recurrence in the lateral neck lymph nodes on the operated side. Among patients whose cancer had already spread to the lateral neck lymph nodes, central neck recurrence was relatively prominent. Eight of the 12 central neck recurrences occurred in this type of patient.

In particular, central neck recurrence occurred equally on the side approached by the robotic instruments and on the opposite side, with four cases on each side. This shows that recurrence is not concentrated in a particular surgical direction but is more strongly influenced by the extent of lymph node metastasis present from the outset and by the characteristics of the cancer.

The timing of recurrence also varied by location. Recurrence in the lateral neck lymph nodes tended to be detected relatively early after surgery. By contrast, recurrence in the central neck lymph nodes and the remaining contralateral thyroid lobe continued to occur five years after surgery and, in some cases, as late as nine years afterward.

This large-scale study systematically analyzed recurrence rates and locations after following more than 10,000 patients who underwent transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy over the long term. The finding that the overall structural recurrence rate was low, at 0.9%, provides evidence that transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy can produce stable long-term cancer treatment outcomes when patients are appropriately selected.

The study also confirmed that the regions and duration of follow-up should vary according to a patient's initial lymph node metastasis status. Patients with lateral neck lymph node metastasis, in particular, require closer monitoring of the central neck. Since recurrence can occur in the central neck and the remaining thyroid even after five years, long-term management tailored to each patient's recurrence risk is important rather than applying the same follow-up protocol to every patient.

Sang-Wook Kang said, "Recurrence after transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy is more closely associated with the extent of lymph node metastasis that patients had than with the surgical method or the direction from which the instruments approached. Transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy is not a procedure that should be performed uniformly in all thyroid cancer patients. Candidates should be selected carefully after comprehensively considering the cancer's size and location and the extent of lymph node metastasis." The findings were published in the international journal Surgical Endoscopy.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Sang-Wook Kang (left) and Clinical Instructor Jae-Sang Ryu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.