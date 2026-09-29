Cardiologist Who Lost 41 kg in Seven Months Warns of the Link Between Heart Failure and Obesity

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It is well known that obesity goes beyond being a simple weight issue and increases the risk of developing heart disease.

However, the reality is that managing one's weight is not as easy as it sounds.

Against this backdrop, ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, Bae Dae-hwan, chief of cardiology at Bucheon Sejong Hospital, warned about the close link between heart failure and obesity.

Bae is a cardiologist who was also a patient with obesity and cardiovascular comorbidities. Citing his own case, in which he lost 41 kg over the past 18 months, he has emphasized the importance of obesity management in heart failure patients, particularly combining lifestyle changes with medication.

At age 39, Bae was an obese patient weighing 128.7 kg, with a body mass index (BMI) of 41.5 kg/m2 and a body fat percentage of 40.1%. He was taking medication following a total thyroidectomy and had cardiovascular comorbidities, including hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

To begin comprehensive obesity treatment, he combined anti-obesity injections with an exercise regimen starting in January last year. As of last month, he had successfully lost a total of 41 kg. His BMI and body fat percentage also fell to 28.2 kg/m2 and 24.8%, respectively. He also stopped taking his hypertension and hyperlipidemia medications.

Bae emphasized, "Obesity puts an additional burden on the heart and increases the risk of heart failure. It raises the prevalence of various diseases, including hypertension and diabetes, while creating a vicious cycle in which fat accumulates around the heart's outer membrane and causes cardiac function to deteriorate." He added, "Obesity management is extremely important for heart failure patients, and combining lifestyle changes with medication is effective."

◇Heart Failure and Obesity... Waist Circumference Also Matters

Heart failure refers to a condition in which abnormalities in the heart's ventricular ejection and filling occur because of functional or structural problems with the heart.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, leg swelling and fatigue. Physical signs such as pulmonary crackles and elevated jugular venous pressure may also be present.

According to the 2025 heart failure fact sheet from the Korean Society of Heart Failure (KSHF), heart failure patients have comorbidities including hypertension (77.9%), diabetes (65.5%), ischemic heart disease (50.9%) and atrial fibrillation (20.6%).

Under international standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, calculated using body weight in kilograms and height in meters. A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered pre-obesity, or overweight.

However, in Asia-Pacific countries such as South Korea and Japan, body size differs from that of Western populations, and clinical studies have found differences in obesity-related complications. As a result, lower BMI thresholds are used to assess obesity. A BMI of 23 to 24.9 is considered overweight, while 25 or higher is considered obese.

Research by the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity (KSSO), published in its 2024 obesity treatment guidelines, shows that the incidence of diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia increases as BMI rises.

In particular, even people with a low BMI face a higher risk of obesity-related comorbidities if they have abdominal obesity marked by a large waist circumference.

Accordingly, the KSSO recommends checking whether adults with obesity have cardiovascular comorbidities before treatment, including diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia, as well as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, atherosclerosis, pulmonary embolism, lower-extremity varicose veins and venous thromboembolism.

◇The Vicious Cycle of Heart Failure and Obesity Must Be Broken

As body weight increases, fat accumulates not only in visceral and subcutaneous tissues but also, in particular, in the membrane surrounding the heart, known as the epicardium.

Fat accumulation around the epicardium can cause various problems. It can prevent the heart from expanding properly, or the fat itself can trigger inflammation and lead to electrocardiographic changes such as arrhythmias.

The problem is that the vicious cycle continues when heart failure patients do not manage their obesity.

When heart failure develops, reduced cardiac function limits blood flow throughout the body. This causes shortness of breath, leaving patients winded even after minimal movement. Such restrictions on physical activity reduce energy expenditure, including through lack of exercise, leading to the accumulation of body fat and obesity. This ultimately places an even greater burden on the heart.

Experts emphasize that obese patients with heart failure should carefully develop and implement a "weight-loss strategy" above all else.

Bae Dae-hwan said, "There are various ways to lose weight, including lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, anti-obesity medication and metabolic and bariatric surgery." He added, "Losing weight clearly reduces comorbidities and lowers the mortality rate associated with heart failure. Heart failure patients should work closely with their attending physicians to consider weight loss as well."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Bae Dae-hwan, Chief of Cardiology

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.